This Weekend: Crepes in West Dallas, Lobster in Victory Park and Pupusas in the Cedars

Kick off your weekend by picking up a free Nutella crepe at Whisk this Thursday. No purchase is necessary, and they won’t ask you any questions about it. Just take the sweet crepe and go.

What: Free Nutella Thursdays

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Whisk Crêpes Café, 1888 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas)

Have some warm lobster rolls, lobster quesadillas, tots and/or bisque with Cousins Main Lobster, which will also has sweet pies to finish the meal. What: Cousins Main Lobster Pop-Up When: 11 a.m. to 2 pm. Thursday Where: The Katy Victory Park, 3111 N. Houston St. *** ***

Texas Ale Project is partnering with Stash’s Smokehouse, which will pop up with chopped brisket tacos and sliders, pulled pork tacos and sliders, pork belly sliders, nachos and white chocolate-bacon bread pudding.

What: Beer & BBQ in the Beer Garden

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or sold out) Saturday

Where: Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverside Blvd. (Design District)

Katherine Clapner is baking again for the weekend, and this time it’s sweet kolaches and savory klobasneks. Flavors this week are coconut cream, berry-cheesecake, Texas peach, ropa vieja and pork and cheddar. Cost is $18 for one pan of six or $35 for two pans. Order by

with the subject line “vacay.”

What: Kolache and Klobasneks

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: Dude, Sweet Mother Ship, 1340 Inwood Road (Northwest Dallas)

Tia Talas Pupusas will sell their goods at Four Corners Brewing Sunday.

What: Pupusa Pop-Up

When: 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: Four Corners Brewing Company, 1311 S. Ervay St. (the Cedars)