A Self-Taught Baker Is Creating Phenomenal Sweets (Some Vegan!) in DeSoto

Quality over quantity. That’s a phrase we’ve all heard time and time again. However, when it comes to dessert, who truly wants to compromise? Mary Porter, owner of Delightful Sweets, proves you can have good quality treats while keeping the quantity of the coins you spend on them under control.

Porter, a self-taught baker who grew up in South Carolina, baked from home for 25 years, using vacation days from her day job to complete big orders.

“I was in corporate helping people build their brands,” Porter says.

Finally, it was time for Porter to build her own.

EXPAND Delightful Sweets' Sweet Potato Delight Dalila Thomas

Fast forward to today, she’s serving deliciousness out of her shop in the Grow DeSoto Market Place. And the must have for any first-timer is the turtle cupcake ($3.50), which not only boasts complex textures but is extremely moist.

“Using oil instead of butter makes all the difference,” Porter reveals. “Oil makes it more moist.”

Delightful Sweets also serves vegan cupcakes. While many bakers have difficulty finding a way to make vegan treats as indulgent as ones made with eggs and butter, items like the vegan strawberry shortcake cupcake ($4) prove it's more than possible.

EXPAND Delightful Sweets' turtle cupcake is a must-try. Dalila Thomas

“Besides trial and error, I try to use the best ingredients," Porter says. "The cupcake is already good, and the strawberries not only make it more appealing to the eye, it elevates the taste as well.”

Not a fan of cupcakes? Give the Sweet Potato Delight ($3.25) a try. Think sweet potato pie with a graham cracker crust. You won’t regret it.

Delightful Sweets, 324 E. Belt Line Road, DeSoto. Open noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.