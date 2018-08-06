Food News: A New Deep Ellum Vegan Spot and Whataburger at DFW Airport

Tiki Loco has been designed from its inception to offer ample choices of grab and go items for the health conscious in Deep Ellum. In addition to White Rock Coffee’s full assortment of beverages and packaged goods, Tiki Loco will be offering vegan tacos, flatbreads, smoothies, fresh pressed juice, and hawaiian shaved ice. Coffee service will begin early to serve morning commuters, the nine to five crowd, or any other “early risers.” The kitchen will be open from lunch until late night for those out enjoying drinks or live music in the neighborhood. There will be free WiFi and seating available for those that need a few minutes away from the rush of downtown, but the space is designed for efficiency so guests get what they need and jump back into the action of Deep Ellum.