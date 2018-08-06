Food News: A New Deep Ellum Vegan Spot and Whataburger at DFW Airport

In this week's round-up of Dallas food news, Deep Ellum gets a new vegan grab-and-go spot that also serves local coffee, two high-profile Dallas chefs team up for a new pop-up and catering business, and travelers at DFW Airport may finally get the Whataburger they've been asking for:
- Oliver Peck, owner of Elm Street Tattoo in Deep Ellum, is opening a new concept in the old Zini's Pizzeria: Tiki Loco, which "combines counter-service vegan eats with the first franchise of local coffee chain White Rock Coffee," according to a press release. Slated to soft open in early September with a grand opening Oct. 4, Tiki Loco, located at 2639 Elm St., wants to serve "fast, healthy food options and high-quality coffee." Via the press release:
Tiki Loco has been designed from its inception to offer ample choices of grab and go items for the health conscious in Deep Ellum. In addition to White Rock Coffee’s full assortment of beverages and packaged goods, Tiki Loco will be offering vegan tacos, flatbreads, smoothies, fresh pressed juice, and hawaiian shaved ice. Coffee service will begin early to serve morning commuters, the nine to five crowd, or any other “early risers.” The kitchen will be open from lunch until late night for those out enjoying drinks or live music in the neighborhood. There will be free WiFi and seating available for those that need a few minutes away from the rush of downtown, but the space is designed for efficiency so guests get what they need and jump back into the action of Deep Ellum.
- DFW Airport has a lot of food options, some better than others — you go straight to hell, Chili's Too — but Texas travelers have long lamented the lack of the Lone Star State's favorite fast food: Whataburger. "That’s set to change next year, with the first Whataburger in the airport’s 44-year history opening in Terminal E," The Dallas Morning News reports. "No official opening date has been set, but the under-renovation concourse where the Whataburger will be located is expected to see flight operations starting next spring." Whataburger later released a statement clarifying that they're still working out a lease agreement with the airport, but that hasn't stopped rabid Whataburger-loving travelers from getting their hopes up. (Love Field, meanwhile, has both Whataburger and Campisi's, which is pretty damn hard to top.)
- Chef Peter Barlow left his high-profile position at Flora Street Cafe back in June, and this week he's announced his latest venture: Nightshade, "a collaborative culinary brand that presents underground dinners, pop-up events, private parties, catering, restaurant consulting and menu development," according to a press release. His partner: David Anthony Temple, aka Chef DAT, famous for his underground dinners and the occasional Dallas cannabis dinner. The duo have upcoming collaborative dinners planned with Mot Hai Ba chef Peja Krstic and Revolver Taco Lounge's Regino Rojas. Email dat@chefdat.com to get on a mailing list for info about upcoming dinners.
- Online restaurant reservation service OpenTable recently released a list of the 50 best Southern restaurants in America, and two DFW eateries made the cut: Rapscallion on Lowest Greenville and Ida Claire in Addison. To come up with the list, OpenTable "mined its reviews from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 27,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018," according to a press release.
The Mansion, the ritzy restaurant at upscale hotel Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, has a new executive chef: Sebastien Archambault, a Texas native born in Lubbock. Archambault graduated from École Supérieure de Cuisine Française in Paris and worked in restaurants in Paris, Mexico City, California and Washington, D.C. Most recently, he was executive chef at Park Hyatt in New York.
