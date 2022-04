10 Best Foodie Finds in Dallas April 21-27: Morning After Brunch, Brewery Games and More

Brunch is Dallas' most defining meal, and theis celebrating it in style this weekend with our Morning After Brunch. Get tickets . Or if your thing is meat, pizza, trivia or crawfish, there’s plenty to eat this week. Plus, Lowest Greenville is celebrating being Lowest Greenville.Here are 10 foodie finds for this weekend:Looking for a fun group night out? 3 Nations is hosting a trivia night this Thursday all about movies from the 2000s. Teams of one to six people will compete in three rounds of 10 questions to win a round of beers on the house, so study up on all your favorites and join the 3 Nations crew in Carrollton. Finally, all that time in front of the TV will pay off.Talk brisket-shop with the "pit guys" andbarbecue editor, Daniel Vaughn, at Terry Black's in Deep Ellum this Thursday. They'll have guided pit-room tours, a behind-the-scenes peek into their smoky ways, and you can chat Vaughn up about your favorite barbecue spot that he justto try. Plus, there's all that barbecue to eat.Peticolas Brewing is hosting another game night this weekend with Mario Kart 64, Smash Bros., Rock Band karaoke, Jackbox Games trivia, retro games and more. And we hear they have beer, too.Roll into Dallas City Hall Plaza this Saturday to join us for bottomless brunch bites and mimosas. More than 20 local restaurants will have samples of their brunch menus. Tickets are $40 now (but increase the day of). You'll get as many samples as you can handle, plus three drink tickets to use at the bars around the event. See our map of things to do if you're a visual learner. Holler at your squad for a four-pack of tickets for $120 ($40 savings). VIP tickets are $65 and include special bites, early entry at 11 a.m. and six drink tickets. Visit our website for a list of participating restaurants Celebrate Texas Ale Project’s 7th Anniversary with more than 25 beers on tap, a '70s costume party, and food from Southern Gentleman’s Table . General admission tickets are $20, or VIP tickets are $45 and get you early access, priority parking, a six-pack of TAP beer and a designated private VIP area. Both tickets include six 5-ounce tastings.After a two-year hiatus, Lower Greenville is ready to show off how cool it is once again. Restaurants, bars and stores along with the strip will have specials all day long, including drink and food deals at The Truck Yard, Meyboom Brasserie, Joy Macarons and Rapscallion. Son of a Butcher will have free professional puppy portraits. Who's the best puppy?Crawfish season isn’t over yet. Aw Shucks Lewisville is hosting their annual all-you-can-eat crawfish boil with food, drinks, a raffle fundraiser and live music by the Big Daddy Band. For $35 you can get all the crawfish, sausage, corn and potatoes you can eat alongside Aw Shucks’ full menu.Community Beer Co. is partnering with Meat Fight this weekend to bring back the Meat Fight Meat Raffle. Coolers will be packed with more than 50 prizes to be raffled off to attendees and could include anything from a wagyu brisket to VIP tickets to the next Meat Fight to Community Beer. Buy a ticket in advance and get a slider from Easy Slider, one Community beer and two raffle tickets to an exclusive cooler. Proceeds from the event will go to the National MS Society and Meat Fight’s Project 13 Athletes. Tickets are $18 and are available online to those 21 and up.Hope you aren’t tired of crawfish yet, because Hop & Sting is hosting its annual crawfish boil and brew this weekend. Bayou Boils is cooking up the mudbugs from 12 to 2:30 p.m. in addition to a spicy batch at 3 p.m. Jax Bros is providing live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $19.95, which must be purchased ahead of time and guarantees you 2 pounds of crawfish plus sausage, corn and potatoes.For one night only, Oak Cliff’s Encina is hosting Thunderbird Pies and their wood-fired Detroit-style pizzas. Guests can choose between four pizzas along with beer and wine from Encina. There is limited availability, so Encina encourages you to come early.