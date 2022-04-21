10 Best Foodie Finds in Dallas April 21-27: Morning After Brunch, Brewery Games and More

Brunch is Dallas' most defining meal, and the Observer is celebrating it in style this weekend with our Morning After Brunch. Get tickets. Or if your thing is meat, pizza, trivia or crawfish, there’s plenty to eat this week. Plus, Lowest Greenville is celebrating being Lowest Greenville.
Here are 10 foodie finds for this weekend:
2000s Taproom Trivia
3 Nations Brewing, 1033 East Vandergriff Drive
7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 21
Looking for a fun group night out? 3 Nations is hosting a trivia night this Thursday all about movies from the 2000s. Teams of one to six people will compete in three rounds of 10 questions to win a round of beers on the house, so study up on all your favorites and join the 3 Nations crew in Carrollton. Finally, all that time in front of the TV will pay off.
Texas Monthly Meat-Up
Terry Black's, 3025 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21
Talk brisket-shop with the "pit guys" and Texas Monthly's barbecue editor, Daniel Vaughn, at Terry Black's in Deep Ellum this Thursday. They'll have guided pit-room tours, a behind-the-scenes peek into their smoky ways, and you can chat Vaughn up about your favorite barbecue spot that he just has to try. Plus, there's all that barbecue to eat.
Social Retro Video Game Night
Peticolas Brewing, 1301 Pace St.
6 to 10 p.m., Friday, April 22
Peticolas Brewing is hosting another game night this weekend with Mario Kart 64, Smash Bros., Rock Band karaoke, Jackbox Games trivia, retro games and more. And we hear they have beer, too.
The Dallas Observer's Morning After Brunch
Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St.
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Roll into Dallas City Hall Plaza this Saturday to join us for bottomless brunch bites and mimosas. More than 20 local restaurants will have samples of their brunch menus. Tickets are $40 now (but increase the day of). You'll get as many samples as you can handle, plus three drink tickets to use at the bars around the event. See our map of things to do if you're a visual learner. Holler at your squad for a four-pack of tickets for $120 ($40 savings). VIP tickets are $65 and include special bites, early entry at 11 a.m. and six drink tickets. Visit our website for a list of participating restaurants.
TAP Fest Goes '70s Party
Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.
12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Celebrate Texas Ale Project’s 7th Anniversary with more than 25 beers on tap, a '70s costume party, and food from Southern Gentleman’s Table. General admission tickets are $20, or VIP tickets are $45 and get you early access, priority parking, a six-pack of TAP beer and a designated private VIP area. Both tickets include six 5-ounce tastings.
Experience Lowest Greenville 2022
Greenville Avenue from Belmont Avenue south to Ross Avenue
11 a.m. Saturday, April 23
After a two-year hiatus, Lower Greenville is ready to show off how cool it is once again. Restaurants, bars and stores along with the strip will have specials all day long, including drink and food deals at The Truck Yard, Meyboom Brasserie, Joy Macarons and Rapscallion. Son of a Butcher will have free professional puppy portraits. Who's the best puppy?
Aw Shucks Crawfish Boil
Aw Shucks, 1630 S Stemmons Freeway (Lewisville)
12 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Crawfish season isn’t over yet. Aw Shucks Lewisville is hosting their annual all-you-can-eat crawfish boil with food, drinks, a raffle fundraiser and live music by the Big Daddy Band. For $35 you can get all the crawfish, sausage, corn and potatoes you can eat alongside Aw Shucks’ full menu.
Meat Fight’s Meat Raffle
Community Beer Co., 3110 Commonwealth Drive
12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24
Community Beer Co. is partnering with Meat Fight this weekend to bring back the Meat Fight Meat Raffle. Coolers will be packed with more than 50 prizes to be raffled off to attendees and could include anything from a wagyu brisket to VIP tickets to the next Meat Fight to Community Beer. Buy a ticket in advance and get a slider from Easy Slider, one Community beer and two raffle tickets to an exclusive cooler. Proceeds from the event will go to the National MS Society and Meat Fight’s Project 13 Athletes. Tickets are $18 and are available online to those 21 and up.
Crawfish Boil and Brew
Hop & Sting Brewing Company, 906 Jean St.
12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24
Hope you aren’t tired of crawfish yet, because Hop & Sting is hosting its annual crawfish boil and brew this weekend. Bayou Boils is cooking up the mudbugs from 12 to 2:30 p.m. in addition to a spicy batch at 3 p.m. Jax Bros is providing live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $19.95, which must be purchased ahead of time and guarantees you 2 pounds of crawfish plus sausage, corn and potatoes.
Thunderbird Pies Oak Cliff Pop-Up
Encina Dallas, 614 West Davis St.
5 p.m. Sunday, April 24
For one night only, Oak Cliff’s Encina is hosting Thunderbird Pies and their wood-fired Detroit-style pizzas. Guests can choose between four pizzas along with beer and wine from Encina. There is limited availability, so Encina encourages you to come early.