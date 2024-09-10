Doughbird Brings Pizza and Rotisserie to Lovers Lane

Doughbird has taken the corner spot in Inwood Village where Bread Winners once stood. It's the latest from restaurateur Sam Fox, and his aptly named Fox Restaurant Concepts, which has strung together several hits in Dallas. Culinary Dropout shimmied onto the scene earlier this year in the Design District: The British-style gastropub is classy and fun, elevated but not stuffy. Last month it was a top-earning bar in Dallas according to state booze sales. A recent lunch visit had us thinking the business lunch was back.
Another Fox spot is The Henry near the American Airlines center, equally fashionable and entertaining (the rooftop is fantastic when the weather is behaving). It's great place to waste away a nice weekend or grab a bite before a Stars or Mavs game. Fox is also behind North Italia and Flower Child.
After some standard apps (cheese board, mozzarella sticks, hummus, wings, Brussels sprouts) there are salads, pizzas and entrees.
Two items are listed under "Family on the Fly" for takeout only. Get a whole bird, one large side and a Caesar salad for $39. We'd do that.
The pizza dough options are hand-stretched or Detroit-style, topped with Bianco Dinapoli tomatoes (an organic canned brand from California), which The New York Times anointed as the best canned tomatoes on the market ("Worthy of eating straight from the can," The Times notes). The nine pizzas on offer are standard: pepperoni, margherita, spicy Hawaiian, barbecue chicken and a sausage and mushroom number. Prices range from $18 to $21.
Rostisserie chicken leads the entrees section ($22) and is served with broccolini and mashed potatoes. Other dishes feel like home cooking: chicken pot pie, rigatoni, grilled salmon, chicken tenders and steak frites.
The interior feels a bit more swanky than the standard pizza and rotisserie chicken joint, but that's how Fox Restaurants rolls: little expense is spared in creating a fun, inviting space. There are big deep booths, plus a full bar to belly up to and al fresco dining. Given the company's other reliable hits in Dallas, we're look forward to trying this new spot soon.
Doughbird, 5560 W. Lovers Lane. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.