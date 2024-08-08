The Observer Tries Big T Plaza’s Pizza, Sha’Carri Richardson’s Go-to Dallas Spot

Track star and 2024 Olympic silver medalist Sha'Carri Richardson is a virtual household name around these parts (and for anyone following the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics), so when she speaks, we listen. And recently, Richardson spoke to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and revealed her go-to food spots around town.
Richardson named her favorite pizzeria in Dallas, and it's a virtually unknown (unless you're acquainted with Big T Plaza) hole-in-the-wall pizza spot deep inside the sprawling Big T Plaza shopping center in Oak Cliff, just west of I-35 and north of Loop 12. As Richardson said, "If you know, you know."
Finding the place can be an adventure for those unfamiliar with Big T Plaza. First, we're still not sure what the name of the pizza place is. If you google Big T Plaza pizza, there's a Big T Restaurant that pulls up in the search results (with the same address as Big T Plaza), but the DoorDash menu for Big T Restaurant doesn't have any pizza on the menu, so this is clearly a different Big T Plaza restaurant. We also came across a dated, barebones Big T Plaza website that lists a Big T Pizza in the directory, so this must be the one. But even then, there's no phone number or hours listed.
We opted for a whole sausage pie, and after a roughly 10-minute wait, our pizza came out piping hot and dotted liberally with sausage (we were getting sausage with every bite). The cheese was excellent, and these New York-style slices were perfectly foldable. You really don't need anything with this pizza outside of maybe a dash of crushed red pepper and parmesan. The crust was on point, too.
Credit card charges are subject to a 20% surcharge, so bring cash to avoid that surcharge.
"If you know, you know," Richardson said. We didn't know — but we're glad we do now.
Richardson, meanwhile, still has an opportunity for another medal later this week in the women's 4 x 100-meter relay.
Big T Plaza Pizza (just inside the A1 entrance of Big T Plaza), 4515 Village Fair Drive. Hours vary, but typically Wednesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.