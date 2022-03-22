E.B. Latin Bistro: Paella In Plano

E.B. Latin Bistro in southwest Plano, a little-known Cuban-inspired spot, has been open for almost six years. Owner John Kim greets everyone who enters and seems to have a good memory for repeat customers. He’s usually doing all of the front-of-the-house chores: greeting, seating, serving, and in between, stopping by and chatting at each table. It’s a physically small space, but the food and atmosphere are larger.
They offer a wide-variety of Cuban-style sandwiches, wraps (fish, chicken, beef, vegetable, or pork rolled in warm tortillas), quesadillas, salads (salmon or tilapia, pulled pork and mango, or spinach), grill selections (pork chops, fish, beef, or chicken), enchiladas and tacos. But what we really come here for is the paella, which comes in several varieties: seafood, vegetable, and a chicken, sausage, seafood combo.
The best part of a paella is the slightly crunchy and smoky layer of rice at the bottom of the skillet, and since there’s a fine line between a nice crust and burned rice, this can be hit or miss. The paella we got at this visit did not have as much crust as we preferred, but it did have some. Our first visit to this spot, on the other hand, featured a paella with a much more substantial crust. In fact, when John Kim noticed the rice-encrusted skillet that my wife had pushed away, he stopped at the table and said, “You’re not eating the best part!” and proceeded to pick up a spoon and scrape away the crunchy morsels. Now, that’s service and who doesn’t like to be guilted into eating more of your meal?
Recommended, but just don’t forget to scrape the bottom of the skillet if you want to stay on the good graces of the owner.
E.B. Latin Bistro, 6505 W. Park Blvd. (Prestonwood Park, Plano), 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday, 12-8 p.m. Sunday, Closed Monday.