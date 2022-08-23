Support Us

Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal

August 23, 2022 4:00AM

The Founders has benedict from Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57 restaurants open in seven states in the Southeast. Known for its “neighbors serving neighbors” atmosphere and freshly made menu items, it was ranked the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 two years in a row.

“We are elated to have Ron and his Alliance Food Group team on board to lead the way as we enter the great state of Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “This agreement further demonstrates the scalability of our brand to grow anywhere, and the reason why we have been ranked the No. 1 breakfast franchise in the nation two years in a row.”

The father-and-son-owned business started in 2000. The two have since operated 16 restaurants including Subway, Burger King and local restaurants in Florida, Georgia and Maryland. They spent 11 years outside of the restaurant industry and made Dallas their home, where they are looking forward to bringing Eggs Up Grill to Texas.
“My first impression after visiting Eggs Up Grill was that it was a locally owned breakfast spot that was genuine and inviting,” Donaldson said. “ … a brand that still values the guest and sees them as a family member — from price point to the service of the dish, the guest is family.”

Eggs Up Grill plans to open 10 new locations this year and 20 more in 2023. The company has added 50 restaurants to its development plan, for a total of 130 sites under development or planning to open in the future.
