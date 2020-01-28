 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
We didn't see a sign on the door, but the empty restaurant had us calling them. (Hopefully whatever takes the space next keeps the beautiful flooring.)
We didn't see a sign on the door, but the empty restaurant had us calling them. (Hopefully whatever takes the space next keeps the beautiful flooring.)
Taylor Adams

El Bolero on Fitzhugh Has Cleared Out and Closed

Taylor Adams | January 28, 2020 | 10:12am
AA

The Fitzhugh Avenue location of El Bolero has closed.

A manager of the restaurant confirmed Tuesday morning it happened over the weekend, and the restaurant’s website no longer lists the East Dallas location.

Unfortunately, my own experience there wasn’t great, but I had heard new and improved things were coming to the restaurant.

Minding my own business at La Viuda Negra just over two weeks ago, a bartender I knew from an Oak Cliff spot told me how he had recently made the move to El Bolero, down the street from where we then stood.

He was passionate (and clearly loyal) talking about all the new menu items and how anyone with a previous, lesser than experience should make a return visit.

Apparently we won’t get that chance. It was a beautiful interior in a spot that seems kind of weird, except for the opportunity one might see in the neighboring high-density, multi-family living.

The Design District and Fort Worth locations of El Bolero are still open.

The manager I spoke with said only "corporate" could address the "why" question for the Fitzhugh address. We've reached out to ARG Concepts and will update this post when we get that answer.

