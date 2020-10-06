Food News: Encina to Open, Hattie B's Is Coming, and El Fenix Closes a 60-Year-Old Location

The climate-controlled patio at the soon-to-open Eninca offers expanded table and bar space as well as a raised roof, added walls, casement windows and dining year-round.

Encina has its planned opening date: As of Oct. 9 the North Oak Cliff spot by Matt Balke and Corey McCombs will be serving a menu with influences from Texas, California and the South. We’re particularly excited for the expanded, climate-controlled patio. Observer writer Alex Gonzalez has more to come on this restaurant soon. Encina, 614 W. Davis St., Suite 100 (Bishop Arts District), will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday (the bar opens at 4 p.m. on the days of operation). Brunch service is scheduled to start in the coming weeks.

The Beeman Hotel near SMU now has a new restaurant: Seely’s Mill aims to serve barbecue with Tex-Mex and Southern influences, The Dallas Morning News reports. Expect the likes of brisket tacos and pimento cheese dip. Seely’s Mill, 6070 N. Central Expressway, is open for limited dine-in and takeout.

Chef Dean Fearing has been up to some consulting. The chef is behind Sky Creek Kitchen, a restaurant with — brace yourself — Southwestern cuisine, will be in the new Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake. The DMN reports the hotel is set to open in mid-November.

EXPAND A high-end churrascaria is coming to Plano. courtesy of Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse is planned to open at the Shops at Legacy next spring. The restaurant specializes in rodizio-style dining, serving premium cuts of meat roasted slowly over an open flame in the churrasco style, a method of cooking that preserves juices and flavor. The method has roots dating to 16th-century Brazil. Brasão will be located at 5741 Legacy Drive, No. 100, in Plano.

Because Dallas doesn’t have enough hot chicken, Nashville chain Hattie B’s is making its Texas debut in Deep Ellum. Planned to open in late summer 2021, Hattie B’s is a bit of an institution in the hot fried chicken game. The restaurant group also plans to expand to Chicago and New York City.

El Fenix closed its location on Lemmon Avenue Sept. 25 after six decades of business at the location. “We would like to thank our guests for over 60 years at our Lemmon location,” Mike Karns, founder and CEO of El Fenix’s parent company, Local Favorite Restaurants, told The Dallas Morning News. “Given current conditions, unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to not renew our lease.“