 Experience Uchiko Plano: A Must-Visit New Dining Destination | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eat This: Uchiko's Grilled Sea Bass Is the Best Meal for Two in North Texas

A dry-aged sea bass served in a brown butter dashi is one of the best meals we've had this year.
August 15, 2024
The post oak grilled sea bass sizzles at Uchiko.
The post oak grilled sea bass sizzles at Uchiko. Lauren Drewes Daniels

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$3,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Uchiko recently opened in Plano, one of the new ventures from Hai Hospitality, led by James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole.

Cole started in the service industry as a dishwasher and never had sushi until he worked at a restaurant. He became fascinated with the cuisine and trained for 10 years under sushi masters in Austin, New York and Tokyo.

In 2003, Cole opened Uchi in a converted house in South Austin. In 2005, Food and Wine named him one of the nation's 10 best new chefs. In 2009, Bon Appetit crowned Uchi one of the top 10 sushi spots in the U.S. In 2011, Cole won a prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest. Hai now has restaurants in seven cities across the country.

The Hai Hospitality dossier includes Uchi (Japanese cuisine and sushi), Uchiba ("ba" meaning bar, for a more casual yet intimate experience) and Loro (a parlay of Central Texas barbecue and Japanese fare). There's an Uchi in Uptown and Uchiba is just upstairs from it. Loro opened in East Dallas in 2021 and was an instant entry on our restaurant rotation.

Uchiko opened in 2010 in Austin, with a second spot in Houston and, finally, in Plano this year. It is the fire and smoke iteration of the original concept and an anchor tenant in the Legacy West complex of shops and restaurants, which was bustling on sizzling hot Wednesday evening recently.
click to enlarge
Hama chili over orange topped with golden tabiko.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Uchiko is uncluttered and mellow. With its dark wood, the modern space is like a pair of tailored jeans that can be dressed up or down: flip-flops or loafers; heels or Stan Smiths.

The menu has close to 100 offerings, from daily specials to oysters, sashimi, sushi, caviar and cold tastings. Almost every table in the house orders the grilled edamame, but just skip that. (It's literally at every table.)

As for service, our server knew every ingredient of every dish top to bottom. Used plates were whisked away with a touch of tyranny. Service is lean, quiet and squeaky clean. Like brand new Stan Smiths.
click to enlarge
Oysters dressed with shiso mignonette and shiro creme fraiche.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We started with a pair of East Coast oysters dressed in a shiso mignonette and shiro (hear us out) creme fraiche. Impossible, you say? Brilliant, as it turns out.

A plate of hama chili comes with a light ponzu dressing and Thai chili over slivers of orange, all blessed with golden tobiko. Every bite a delight. Please, skip the edamame.

The menu is large, so the best strategy is to start with the From the Hearth section, the hot soul of Uchiko that sets it apart. Consider that home base, then branch out. We dove to the bottom of the list past the hearth-roasted lobster, New York Strip (wagyu, of course) and hama kama to the post oak grilled sea bass ($65) with a brown butter dashi and fennel.
click to enlarge
The hearth-grilled sea bass has an extra crispy skin and is served over a brown butter dashi. It should have its own parking space outside the restaurant.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The chef tells us the sea bass is dried out overnight prior to grilling, rendering a crispier skin. The whole fish gets a spray of sake as it's cooking, imparting more flavor and caramelizing as it blisters over the embers. Fire-kissed and served with a heap of fresh herbs, this is one of the most enjoyable dishes we've shared in a long time. A feast. The server told us there's a limited number each day, so arrive early to make sure you snag one (better yet make that reservation early, the house was packed on said hot Wednesday). Too bad they don't take reservations on the sea bass.

Use either chopsticks or a spoon (or your hands) to flake apart pieces of the fish soaking in the brown butter dashi (sigh), grabbing herbs along the way. This meal is resplendent and, considering there's more than enough for two, at $65 it's a humdinger of a deal for an elevated night out.

We ordered sides of Japanese sweet potatoes ($15) made with more brown butter and vinaigrette and that light creme fraiche. A bowl of furikake rice also helped soak up more of the dashi lying under the fish (sigh). With a couple of cocktails or a Sapporo (but no edamame), this is a $100 meal we'd gladly soak up any day, inflation, interest rates or soft landing be damned.

Uchiko, 7801 Windrose Ave., Plano. Sunday – Thursday 4–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4–11 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
First Look: Perch Bistro and Bar Takes Flight

First Look

First Look: Perch Bistro and Bar Takes Flight

By Hank Vaughn
We Try McDonald's New Happy Meals for Adults

Food & Drink News

We Try McDonald's New Happy Meals for Adults

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Burglary Adds Insult to Injury for The Grapevine Bar Amid Escalating Costs

Food & Drink News

Burglary Adds Insult to Injury for The Grapevine Bar Amid Escalating Costs

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
10 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas

Bars

10 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation