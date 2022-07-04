Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The MLK Food Park Is at Fair Park for 3 Weekends in July

July 4, 2022 4:00AM

The MLK Food Park was a collaboration between Better Block, dozens of community organizations and stakeholders.
The MLK Food Park was a collaboration between Better Block, dozens of community organizations and stakeholders. Steven Monacelli
The local pop-up MLK Food Park, which had a successful run in South Dallas last summer, has found a new this summer home. The event, which is primarily comprosed of Black-owned of food vendors, is setting up shop Sundays in July from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Fair Park.

MLK Food Park was launched as an economic incubator concept in 2021 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Holmes Street.
click to enlarge The 2021 MLK Food Park - STEVEN MONACELLI
The 2021 MLK Food Park
Steven Monacelli
The trial concept came to fruition through the work of many volunteers and organizations, like The Better Block Foundation and The Real Estate Council's Community Investors. The idea was to create a green community space to help underdeveloped communities thrive. And it worked.

Fair Park has already hosted one MLK Food Park event this year on June 26. There were games for families to play and shaded areas to eat. Vendors included ZZ's Icecream Puffs, Sassy's Vegan Soul Food, Rita's Frozen Custard, vegan Yazzi Cakes, Hope Boys food truck and The Best California Tacos.

Afterward, on Instagram organizers stressed the joy of the community interacting in the space at Fair Park, which has a long and complex history within the South Dallas community:
Most of the Black folks that came by noted they had NEVER been inside of the park beyond the state fair. Or even knew that the park is actually … a park that can be utilized in a ton of ways. People that have lived in South Dallas for YEARS - let that sink in when you visualize the impact safe spaces truly have for communities for US.
The MLK Food Park is a free event. Vendors are cashless, so be sure to bring plastic or phones for Apple Pay or Venmo.

The food park is located near the Leonhardt Lagoon and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 10, 24 and 31. For parking, enter through Gate 5 on Robert B Cullum Boulevard and park in lot 5A. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation