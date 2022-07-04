The MLK Food Park Is at Fair Park for 3 Weekends in July

MLK Food Park was launched as an economic incubator concept in 2021 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Holmes Street.
Better Block Foundation and The Real Estate Council's Community Investors. The idea was to create a green community space to help underdeveloped communities thrive. And it worked.
Fair Park has already hosted one MLK Food Park event this year on June 26. There were games for families to play and shaded areas to eat. Vendors included ZZ's Icecream Puffs, Sassy's Vegan Soul Food, Rita's Frozen Custard, vegan Yazzi Cakes, Hope Boys food truck and The Best California Tacos.
Afterward, on Instagram organizers stressed the joy of the community interacting in the space at Fair Park, which has a long and complex history within the South Dallas community:
Most of the Black folks that came by noted they had NEVER been inside of the park beyond the state fair. Or even knew that the park is actually … a park that can be utilized in a ton of ways. People that have lived in South Dallas for YEARS - let that sink in when you visualize the impact safe spaces truly have for communities for US.The MLK Food Park is a free event. Vendors are cashless, so be sure to bring plastic or phones for Apple Pay or Venmo.
The food park is located near the Leonhardt Lagoon and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 10, 24 and 31. For parking, enter through Gate 5 on Robert B Cullum Boulevard and park in lot 5A.