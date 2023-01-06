Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Feeding Zeke: Ezekiel Elliott Wants To Know Where He Can Get Good Bean Pie, and We Found Some

January 6, 2023 4:00AM

Ezekiel Elliott is looking for bean pie.
Ezekiel Elliott is looking for bean pie. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to be fed. After all, the three-time Pro Bowler’s signature celebration after punishing opposing defenses is to raise an imaginary spoon to his mouth as if to say, “Feed me.”

Apparently, he would like to be fed some pie. And not just any pie.

Recently on Twitter, Elliott posed the question, “Where can I find a good bean pie?” (Elliott has since deleted the post, but we were already on the hunt.)

While a few replies offered serious suggestions (which we took heed of), many responded with jokes. Others had never so much as heard of a bean pie.

And, yes, it’s a pie made with beans. The thought may seem curious to some of us. Beans and pie? Then again, how many people thought carrot cake would work? Not to mention hummingbird cake.

A sweet custard pie of mashed navy beans spiced with nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla, bean pie is reminiscent of pumpkin or sweet potato pie in both appearance and taste but not as sweet.

So, where can Zeke (and you) find some bean pie around town? We’ll do our best to point you in the right direction. Happy bean pie hunting, Zeke.
click to enlarge
Bean pie is much like sweet potato pie, but not as sweet.
Angie's Heavenly Bean Pies


Angie’s Heavenly Bean Pies and More

469-348-3659
facebook.com/AngiesBeanPies
For $17, you can get a large bean pie and for $3 a mini at Angie’s. Your bean pie options here include original, lemon and blueberry. Homemade cookies are also on the menu (chocolate chip, pecan chocolate chip and lemon sugar). Text or call to place orders.

Nikita’s World-Famous Bean Pies and Baked Goods

817-382-1484
www.nikitasbakedgoods.com
In addition to cinnamon rolls, cookies, farina muffins and honey wheat dinner rolls (all by the dozen), Nikita’s roster of baked goods offers a deep-dish bean pie ($15). Also here: banana bread, cheesecake pie and a 7UP cake. Pick-up orders only, with two days' advance notice and a $30 minimum.

Mother Earth Natural Baked Goods

214-402-3307
motherearthbakedgoods.company.site
While Zeke's post was still live, if you were paying attention you would have learned of Muhammad Mosque No. 48 in South Dallas, which has a reputation for exceptional bean pies. The owner of Mother Earth Natural Baked Goods is Sis Eartha Muhammad, a member of the mosque. The deep menu of bean pies includes regular bean, peach cobbler bean, banana bean and blueberry bean. And for good measure, there are navy bean cookies and cake too. All the bean pies at Mother Earth are $15, except for the regular, which is $14. Placed your order through the Mother Earth website.

American Shaba’s Bean Pies

beanpieamerica.com
Baked daily and shipped the same day, these pies can be sent straight to your front door, American Shaba’s will do it for you, but it’ll take a couple of days to arrive. A nine-inch pie will set you back $17.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation