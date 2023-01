Feeding Zeke: Ezekiel Elliott Wants To Know Where He Can Get Good Bean Pie, and We Found Some

click to enlarge Bean pie is much like sweet potato pie, but not as sweet. Angie's Heavenly Bean Pies

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to be fed. After all, the three-time Pro Bowler’s signature celebration after punishing opposing defenses is to raise an imaginary spoon to his mouth as if to say, “Feed me.”Apparently, he would like to be fed some pie. And not just any pie.Recently on Twitter, Elliott posed the question, “Where can I find a good bean pie?” (Elliott has since deleted the post, but we were already on the hunt.)While a few replies offered serious suggestions (which we took heed of), many responded with jokes. Others had never so much as heard of a bean pie.And, yes, it’s a pie made with beans. The thought may seem curious to some of us. Beans and pie? Then again, how many people thought carrot cake would work? Not to mention hummingbird cake.A sweet custard pie of mashed navy beans spiced with nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla, bean pie is reminiscent of pumpkin or sweet potato pie in both appearance and taste but not as sweet.So, where can Zeke (and you) find some bean pie around town? We’ll do our best to point you in the right direction. Happy bean pie hunting, Zeke.For $17, you can get a large bean pie and for $3 a mini at Angie’s . Your bean pie options here include original, lemon and blueberry. Homemade cookies are also on the menu (chocolate chip, pecan chocolate chip and lemon sugar). Text or call to place orders.In addition to cinnamon rolls, cookies, farina muffins and honey wheat dinner rolls (all by the dozen), Nikita’s roster of baked goods offers a deep-dish bean pie ($15). Also here: banana bread, cheesecake pie and a 7UP cake. Pick-up orders only, with two days' advance notice and a $30 minimum.While Zeke's post was still live, if you were paying attention you would have learned of Muhammad Mosque No. 48 in South Dallas, which has a reputation for exceptional bean pies. The owner of Mother Earth Natural Baked Goods is Sis Eartha Muhammad, a member of the mosque. The deep menu of bean pies includes regular bean, peach cobbler bean, banana bean and blueberry bean. And for good measure, there are navy bean cookies and cake too. All the bean pies at Mother Earth are $15, except for the regular, which is $14. Placed your order through the Mother Earth website.Baked daily and shipped the same day, these pies can be sent straight to your front door, American Shaba’s will do it for you, but it’ll take a couple of days to arrive. A nine-inch pie will set you back $17.