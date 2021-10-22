Find Halloween-Themed Cocktails at These Seven Spots

Halloween is about a week away, and if you need some costume inspiration (or just a wicked drink) grab one of these themed cocktails and find the courage to don that full-body unitard. We've rounded up some of the best themed drinks at bars around North Texas.



click to enlarge Kill Minster Pub is your ultimate slasher-themed bar this Halloween. courtesy of Ill Minster Pub

click to enlarge Blood bags, shot syringes, and spooky cocktails, OH MY. courtesy of Dallas Love List

Ill Minster Pub has transformed intothrough Oct. 31. This bar looks like Michael Myers jumped off the screen and made himself at home. Look for photo opps, themed cocktails and plenty of opportunities to get creeped out. They also screen a scary movie on Monday, so you'll have something to do while you sip one of their scary good cocktails. Also, be sure to check out the shot wheel based on Halloween characters.This Dallas taco spot scared up some spooky cocktails for us to enjoy for the season. Get your hands on Urban Taco's fall cocktails, La Llorona, Fall Old Fashioned, Spookirita and the Path to Mictlan, for a limited time. Roy G's , the always over-the-top Cedar Springs haunt, has their classic Corpse Reviver (tastes like "being brought back to life). But the true treat here is a blood-red cocktail served in a literal blood bag.

PINSTRIPES

5001 Trailhead Bend Way (Fort Worth)

Fort Worth's PINSTRIPES has a perfect Fall cocktail, Lil' Pumpkin Chai Cocktail. This delicious bevy is made with pumpkin pie mix, Somrus chai liqueur, bourbon, and maple syrup with a brown sugar rim, then garnished with vanilla bean whip cream and cinnamon. Stop in to sip on one of these in costume on Oct. 30 or 31 and you'll be in for a special surprise.

2015 Woodall Rogers Freeway (Dallas)Head into the Klyde Warren Park-adjacent restaurant for Miriam Concina Latina's special brunch on Halloween weekend (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) and order one of their four ghoulishly good themed cocktails. Choose from The Witches Kiss, El Angel de la Muerte, Sunrise Mimosa, or La Sangre, a sangria mimosa with vodka and fresh fruit.

Palmer’s Hot Chicken

6465 E. Mockingbird Ln. #316 (Dallas)

The joint known for serving scary-hot fried chicken will offer guests The Witch’s Brew, a blackberry margarita garnished with a blackberry and an orange slice through the end of October. One would think Palmer's would be kind enough to make it a cream-based cocktail to help with the sauce burn, but this margarita may still cool you down.



Hard Shake

211 S Akard Street (The Second Floor at The Exchange)

Oct. 27 - 31, Hard Shake will offer four cocktails including Eye For An Eye (a lychee martini, blueberry stuffed lychee ”eyeballs”), Beetlejuice (tequila, agave-beet cordial, citrus, gummy worms), For the Dead Travel Fast (espresso martini, bloody whipped cream, candied spiders), and the Zombie Punch (Huihui rum, citrus, grapefruit, cinnamon, house-made falernum). If none of those get your blood pumping, join them Oct. 24 (6-10 p.m.) for a cocktail competition during which attendees can vote for the best cocktail in each category: Hitchcock, movie monster and slasher film.

Hendrick’s Gin, green chartreuse, Luxardo Cherry liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup), Into the Dark (

Maestro Dobel Tequila, Aperol, yellow chartreuse, activated charcoal, simple syrup, lime juice), and Kiss of Death (Templeton 4 Year Rye whiskey, Cynar, sweet vermouth).