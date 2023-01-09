First Look: Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen Rises from the Ashes of Picasso’s

Andrew Albert, his co-owners wife Jennifer and son Justin (and a couple of sisters) are currently in a soft opening of Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen in Plano. Their previous venture, Picasso’s, grew to three locations in North Texas over 30 years before finally closing a couple of years ago. For this rebirth and restart, they decided to create a restaurant that would offer five different styles of regional pizza: Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Tavern and New York/Brooklyn. We’re always excited to try new versions of pizza and are on board with the concept of having numerous types under one roof, saving potential half-day road trips traversing North Texas in the constant search for new pizza. So, we dropped in a couple of times for lunch recently to give Andrew’s a try.
Lunch specials include a smaller version of the pizza along with a choice of soup or salad for $14, which allowed us to sample two different styles of pizza over two different lunches. Doing the math, that’s four pizza styles ordered out of the five, but some sacrifices had to be made in the name of my waistline.
Don’t get us started on whether this should truly be called “Chicago-style.” For now, we’ll let labels go and just focus on the results, which were fine: A maybe seven-inch diameter deep dish pizza in the style of Malnati’s or Giordano’s. We went with Italian sausage crumbles and green 20, and it was more than serviceable, if you like that sort of thing, and it arrived at our table in under twenty minutes to boot. Not our favorite style, but it won’t disappoint those who like this sort of casserole.
So, other than our quibbles over word definitions, this is a clever concept executed well. It’s great to be able to try several regional pizzas all under one roof, and the full bar along with burgers, steaks and pasta dishes are also a plus, but we’d like to suggest a couple of improvements and/or additions:
1. A pizza flight, where one can get a slice of all five styles on one plate.
2. Actual tavern-style pizza of the type that made Chicago and Old Style beer famous.
The end.
Lunch specials include a smaller version of the pizza along with a choice of soup or salad for $14, which allowed us to sample two different styles of pizza over two different lunches. Doing the math, that’s four pizza styles ordered out of the five, but some sacrifices had to be made in the name of my waistline.
Don’t get us started on whether this should truly be called “Chicago-style.” For now, we’ll let labels go and just focus on the results, which were fine: A maybe seven-inch diameter deep dish pizza in the style of Malnati’s or Giordano’s. We went with Italian sausage crumbles and green 20, and it was more than serviceable, if you like that sort of thing, and it arrived at our table in under twenty minutes to boot. Not our favorite style, but it won’t disappoint those who like this sort of casserole.
So, other than our quibbles over word definitions, this is a clever concept executed well. It’s great to be able to try several regional pizzas all under one roof, and the full bar along with burgers, steaks and pasta dishes are also a plus, but we’d like to suggest a couple of improvements and/or additions:
1. A pizza flight, where one can get a slice of all five styles on one plate.
2. Actual tavern-style pizza of the type that made Chicago and Old Style beer famous.
The end.
1401 Preston Road, Plano. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.