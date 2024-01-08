 First Look: Cenzo's is Dallas' New Go-To Pizza Spot | Dallas Observer
First Look

First Look: Cenzo's Pizza & Deli Finally Opens in Oak Cliff

With from-scratch pizza and a mighty meatball sandwich, Cenzo's has brought new life to an old space.
January 8, 2024
Cenzo's Pizza and Deli is now open and slinging pies like this Oak Cliff Boulevard with broccolini pesto and mushrooms.
Cenzo's Pizza and Deli is now open and slinging pies like this Oak Cliff Boulevard with broccolini pesto and mushrooms. Theressa Velázquez
Cenzo's Pizza & Deli in the Winnetka Heights neighborhood in Oak Cliff has quickly become the must-visit pizza joint of the neighborhood. When it opened on Dec. 19, Cenzo's received unexpected demand, even selling out on the first day of business.

Perhaps the reception was a result of the excitement built up after the extended renovation process that began almost two years ago. The Tudor revival building was originally a gas station built in 1930 and is listed by the Texas Historical Commission. Photos on Cenzo's Instagram document part of the renovations from laundromat to pizza place, revealing vaulted ceilings, dormer windows and (perhaps) the original ornate kitchen doorway.
Cenzo's has picnic tables outside and some green space for the kids to frolic.
Owner Vennie Sherman and partner Chad Dolezel, both neighborhood residents, wanted to open a comfortable family restaurant away from the bustling Bishop Arts District. They transformed a local laundromat into a self-serve casual eatery with a patio with picnic tables and a small green space for the little ones to run and play.

Mom groups, dad clubs and neighborhood associations all came together to support Cenzo’s grand opening in December.

“Having that many people come out to support us was an amazing feeling,” Dolezel said. “I couldn't wrap my head around it at first, seeing this type of support was not something I was used to. That's when it hit me that everyone saw this place as a place to make their own.”

When you enter Cenzo's, you're welcomed by soft music, warm lights and a relaxed ambiance. It feels a bit familiar like Zoli's NY Pizza from its earlier days on Davis Street, before the massive Bishop Arts development.

The menu offers a handful of appetizers, including the very trendy whipped ricotta ($14), an antipasto board ($21), garlic Parmesan or buffalo wings ($10), Parmesan fries with garlic aioli ($8) and a few salads.

For mains, there are red and white pizzas, plus cold and hot sandwiches (a fried mortadella with pistachio butter has our interest piqued for a return visit). It's important to note that Cenzo's doesn't offer pizza by the slice.

Pizzas are named for local streets such as Edgefield, Waverly and Rosemont and range from $21 to $26. Any pizza can be made with a cauliflower crust for an additional cost.
Pizza is the star, but no one tell the meatball sandwich that.
We tried the Oak Cliff Boulevard with cheese, broccolini pesto, mushrooms and marinated Roma tomatoes ($26). Although the pizza was tantalizing, we must admit that the Meatball Hot Sandwich ($16) stole the show. The freshly baked bread had a delightful texture — soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside — smeared with marinara sauce. Gooey mozzarella and provolone cheese lay atop well-seasoned meatballs, which are made in-house with beef and pork. Simply thinking about it is making us hungry again.

For customers who are looking to unwind, there are several wines by the glass and bottle, and beers ranging from Dos XX and White Claw to Manhattan Project, Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Oak Cliff Brewing and Four Corners.

Happy hour runs 3–6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, with $5 wines and draft beers along with appetizer specials.

Cenzo’s Pizza & Deli, 1700 W. 10th St. Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Monday.
