First Look: Chicago Style Dog’s, The Newest Player in the Chicago Grub Food Scene

Alexis and Brandon, the owners and operators of Chicago Style Dog’s, are from Cicero, a Chicago suburb that shares a border with this food writer’s home village. The city gets name-dropped in "Cell Block Tango," one of the showstoppers from the musical Chicago, and more recently was the hometown of Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, from "Better Call Saul."
The owners, who didn't want to give their last names for this story, have lived in Texas for seven years now. Last month they opened a Chicago hot dog spot in Garland in an effort to bring this Chicagoland specialty to the folks of North Texas.
Since our visit was on a Thursday, we couldn’t try the Italian beef, but we ordered a Chicago dog, a Maxwell Street Polish and a pizza puff. Alexis told us the puff would take about five minutes because they fry them on demand, so we settled in at a bar stool and enjoyed the two dogs as they were ready.
North Texas is lucky in that we now have several places that serve Chicago-style hot dogs, and by the end of the year the granddaddy of them all, Portillo’s, will open in Frisco. Until then, smaller independent places like Chicago Style Dog’s will do just fine, and truth be told, they often do them better.
3225 S. Jupiter Road, No. 100, Garland. Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Sunday.