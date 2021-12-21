First Look: Dreamy Sueño Modern Mex-Tex in Richardson

Pineda and his father, Aureliano Pineda, who worked at Mi Concina for 20 years, always had a dream of opening a restaurant together. Along with several other family members, they have realized that dream with aptly named Sueño, which is Spanish for "dream."
The space is modern and comfortable. Some diners are dressed up on their way to an event at the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts, while others are in jeans and flip-flops. At dinner the lights are dim and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming, while at brunch there is natural light throughout the place.
La viuda ($13) uses Tito’s vodka, elderflower liquor and lime juice in a reduction of raspberry purée. The Godfather old fashion ($13) has orange and angostura bitters, organic agave and Hornitos Cristalino tequila.
The brochetas modernas ($18) are bacon-wrapped white Pacific shrimp, stuffed with Jack cheese and jalapeños (see photo at top). It takes talent to pull off this dish and ensure the bacon is crispy while not overcooking the shrimp.
We also tried the chilaquiles ($13), a stack of their homemade tortilla strips topped with roasted chicken and your choice of rojos or mole sauce and topped with a sunny side up egg, crema and queso fresco.
During brunch, their cocktail menu includes options like a bloody maria ($9) with Jimador Serrano tequila, fresh squeezed lime and grapefruit juice and their homemade sangrita mix. The sangrita verde ($9) and the sangrita roja ($9) are both fantastic options if you like savory and spicy cocktails.
They also offer a mimosa flight ($10) with a choice of raspberry, orange and tamarind mimosas. And if you like to drink your desserts, try the carajillo de horchata ($10.50), which is a mix of Liquor 43, Lockwood Bourbon Cream, homemade horchata and a shot of espresso.
Sueño Modern Mex-Tex, 800 W. Arapaho Road (Richardson), Monday - Thursday 4-9 p.m.; Friday 4-10 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 5-10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 5-9 p.m.