First Look: Fiatto Is a New Italian-American Destination in Dallas’ West Village

After being dark since Eureka! shuttered in 2020 because of COVID, the corner of McKinney Avenue and Blackburn Street is officially alive and well again.
Fiatto is a new casual Italian-American restaurant with seasonally inspired dishes. Executive chef Kylil Henson's background includes Flora Street Café, French Laundry (Yountville, California), DBGB Kitchen and Bar (Washington, D.C.), and Coque (Madrid, Spain). General manager John Del Canton previously worked as beverage director under celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and helped create the Cowboys Club at the Star in Frisco. Almost everything at Fiatto is made from scratch, including breads, pasta, mozzarella, stocks and sauces.
We also tried the pappardelle topped with a hearty short-rib ragu and whipped ricotta, garnished with crispy rosemary ($26). A bit of the short rib, with a small heap of ricotta swaddled in a pappardelle, was the best bite of the night.
For dessert, we opted for cannoli. The cream filling was light and not too sweet and had a nice crunch from the chocolate chip morsels on each end and the golden crisp cannoli shell. We don’t typically order dessert at restaurants because we’re often too full, but their cannoli is worth saving some room for.
A few other dishes we saw at other tables ensured we be back, like the Caesar salad, calamari and the tuna tartare. The Caesar ($13) was large enough to be a meal and is served with Little Gems lettuce, Parmesan, croutons and a white anchovy dressing. The calamari fritti ($15) appeared to be perfectly battered and served with crispy lemon and a cherry pepper aioli. This appetizer was large enough to share between two people. And the tuna tartare ($19) delivered a beautiful presentation with chunks of fresh ahi tuna, orange, Castelvetrano olives, Calabrian chilies and saffron aioli. Like we said, we'll be back for more.
Fiatto, 3700 McKinney Ave., 5-10 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday - Saturday; 5-9 p.m. Sunday