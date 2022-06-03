Support Us

First Look: Onassis Greek Taphouse and Kitchen in Rockwall Is Worth a Trip East

June 3, 2022 4:00AM

The wings are seasoned with Greek oregano, covered with a garlic-feta sauce and topped with roasted red bell peppers. Angie Quebedeaux
If you are a fan of Greek cuisine, make your way to Onassis Greek Taphouse and Kitchen in Rockwall. Owner and chef Kostas Lazanas also owns Opa! Greek Taverna in Rowlett. Onassis  just celebrated its one-year anniversary, and it's one of the best new restaurants east of Lake Ray Hubbard.

Lazanas has spent his life working in restaurants and kitchens and has a passion for serving the community and showing people how great Greek food can be. The restaurant offers signature cocktails, from-scratch Greek cuisine and a fun and family-friendly atmosphere.

The restaurant has tall ceilings, which give it an open and spacious feel. The interior is decorated with teal and gold hues, and the expansive outdoor covered patio has roll-up doors that are perfect for those good-weather days.

In addition to their signature cocktails, like the Greek Siren and the frozen Greek margarita (Lunazul tequila, lime, agave nectar, Gran Gala orange liqueur pomegranate molasses and Skinos Mastiha), they have two cocktails on draft, including a Greek white wine sangria. They offer a rotation of local craft beers on tap and domestic and import cans and bottles, including Greek beers like Mythos and Fix. The wine list also includes several options from Greece.
The appetizer menu has many traditional options like dolmades, spanakopita, falafel and saganaki. We opted to try a cup of avgolemono soup ($4.75) and garlic feta wings ($10.99). The wings are seasoned with Greek oregano and a roasted garlic-feta sauce then topped with roasted red peppers. They are addicting, and extra napkins are a must.

Some of the standouts on the menu include pastitsio ($15.85) (Greek-style lasagna topped with bechamel and tomato sauce), lamb souvlaki platter ($22.19) (two skewers of lamb cubes with Greek spices) and the original gyro pita ($12.19).
The Hercules gyro pita ($14.89) is as large as it sounds. It's stuffed with gyro meat, chicken souvlaki, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes and fire feta. While the chicken could have been a bit juicier, the beef and lamb gyro meat with the fire feta saved the day.

Many of the entrées come with the option of one or two side dishes. The green beans are simmered with stewed tomatoes and Greek spices and were a great option. But if you can only choose one side, do yourself a favor and order the feta fries. Thinly cut and fried golden brown, they are topped with a lemony sauce, crumbled feta and Greek seasoning and give a delightful twist to an otherwise boring potato. Stuff those feta fries directly into your original gyro pita and thank us later.

There are several vegetarian options available as well, including hummus, a vegetarian platter, falafel pita, Greek salad, dolmas and zucchini fritters. The food is very reasonably priced with only one item, lamb chops, over $30. Lunch specials are offered during the week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And you’ll be hard-pressed to find a lamb shank baked with Greek red wine, rosemary, tomatoes, orzo pasta and green beans for under $14 anywhere else.
Be sure to order a slice of the baklava cheesecake ($8.39) made with two layers of creamy cheesecake with flaky baklava, honey and chopped walnuts in the middle and on top. It will probably be one of the most decadent desserts you’ll have all year. Pair it with a latte, Greek coffee or an after-dinner drink.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when you can indulge in dishes like the deep-fried crème brûlée French toast (topped with buttercream icing and fresh fruit) or the Big Lambowski omelet, which is filled will grilled lamb, gyro beef, onions, garlic, Monterrey Jack, feta and tzatziki and served with Greek country potatoes.

Onassis Greek Taphouse + Kitchen, 760 W Ralph Hall Parkway, Ste. 120 (Rockwall), 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 11 a.m - 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday
Angie Quebedeaux is a freelance food writer for the Observer. A "ragin' Cajun" from Lafayette, she's been in Dallas since 2002. She is an HR director by day and loves to “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

