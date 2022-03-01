First Look: Project Pollo Is a Vegan Restaurant Trying to Flip the Chikn Game

The fragrance of fried chicken wafts out the doors of Project Pollo, a new fast-casual eatery located on Greenville Avenue. With a vintage exterior mimicking a American fast-food chain, this spot may seem like your typical chicken vendor, when it's actually anything but.
A closer look at Project Pollo’s menu reveals that one of the main ingredients this establishment lacks is chicken. From nuggets to spicy sandwiches, this San Antonio-based chain is on a mission to mimic the staple meals that have long pervaded the fast food industry but with a fully plant-based soy protein.
A good starting point is their Chikn Nuggets (eight for $5.50), which are made with Project Pollo’s signature soy-based Chikn. Hand-breaded to order, the nuggets have a crispy exterior that crumbles in the mouth with a meaty texture that shreds when bitten into.
The spice lover should go for their signature Spicy Project ($7.50). Here the breaded Chikn patty is drenched in spicy garlic Buffalo sauce. Occasional kicks of spice are packed into the patty and there's a mild tanginess throughout that creates an interesting mix of flavors.
Regardless of what appeals to you on the main menu, make sure to order a side of Project Pollo’s signature Birdy Sauce, a blend of barbecue sauce and Buffalo seasoning that's perfect for dunking nuggets, sandwiches or all of the above.
With prices comparable to those of a mainstream sandwich shop, the rapidly expanding chain hopes to make plant-based alternatives an accessible lifestyle for all.
4814 Greenville Ave., 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday - Friday; 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday