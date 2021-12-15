First Look: Welcome to the Jungle at Hugo’s Lost Colony

This is the second concept to be named after co-founder and managing partner, Hugo Miranda, who opened Hugo’s Invitados in 2018 in Irving. Natalio Charles is the executive chef and head of culinary creation, a position he also held at Invidatos. Here he serves Tex-Mex favorites made with fresh, natural ingredients, with a few surprises.
Only three weeks into opening, Hugo's Lost Colony was packed on a recent Friday night. They don’t take reservations, but seating was quicker than the quoted wait time. On a less busy evening, you can choose your own adventure and sit in the room of your choice.
The menu is simple: starters, salads and bowls, enchiladas and fajitas. The item descriptions are more in-depth on the website. For instance, you’ll just see "fried calamari” on the menu at the restaurant, but the online version describes "steak calamari strips topped with chicharrón-crusted jalapenos and onions, served over arbol milpa tomatillo sauce." The calamari was bursting with flavor, a combination of the delicious toppings and a batter of crushed pork rinds.
All of the margaritas are made with Mi Campo tequila (except the top-shelf option), fresh fruit juices and house-made simple syrup. Be on the lookout for the tequila cart where a server will recommend different top-shelf tequilas and serve them up tableside. The drink menu also includes 10 draft beers and a selection of bottled beers and wines. Weekday happy hour specials include $5 margaritas, draft beers and house wine from 4-7 p.m.
The meat was perfectly cooked medium-rare, served with a side of rice, refried beans, toppings and housemade tortillas. Chipotle shrimp enchiladas topped with a creamy chipotle sauce came with smoky, grilled white pacific shrimp.
Just when you thought Hugo’s couldn’t be bursting with any more interesting things to take a selfie with, this is only the beginning: This is just phase one with phase two, “La Zona,” scheduled to open in spring. Did we spy a pirate ship behind that wooden fence in the parking lot? Regardless, a return to Hugo’s Lost Colony is in order, both for the food, the ambiance and for the advertised escape from the everyday.
Hugo's Lost Colony, 2420 Justin Road (Highland Village), Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.