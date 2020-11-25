First Look: Yellow Rosa Offers a Little Refuge in Deep Ellum

While there's not a patio, the roof does open up to the sky (and more ventilation, which we all want these days).

There is a new speakeasy in town, and if you blink, you might miss the door to a hidden oasis.

Yellow Rosa recently opened in Deep Ellum, alongside sister business Basic Taco. The former takes inspiration from the cantinas of San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato, Mexico. San Miguel is known for its Spanish architecture, and you can see a bit of that as you walk into Yellow Rosa.

The newer restaurant offers an exciting craft cocktail menu focused on agave-based spirits, including the expected mezcal and tequila. Some mezcals available include Illegal and Gem & Bolt, which are included in some of the signature drinks.

The cocktails pair well with the Mexico-inspired plates and tacos but can also be a treat in themselves if you’re in need of something to help you relax and unwind. Basic Taco taqueria offers tacos and margaritas in its own space.

The menu at Yellow Rosa has a menu with small plate offerings and signature tacos. They have the Soy Negro Auachile, mesquite-charred rib-eye, shrimp, soy agua, avocado, watermelon radish, cucumber, serrano, shallot and tostada chips ($16).

Dallas has a new puffy taco at Yellow Rosa, with a flaky puffy flour tortilla with prime ground beef, topped with shaved lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese ($4.50). While their version lays a little flatter and is crisper than what we might expect out of San Antonio, it doesn't fall apart, and once you bite it, you can fold it over. It’s a two-bite taco.

You'll also find tacos with al pastor, asada and grilled cheese and beans ($4 each).

Yellow Rosa has what they call the “Sancho Rooms,” described as intimate, candlelit rooms for two with a floor-to-ceiling macramé curtain to provide a private and comfortable experience. Whether you are on a first date or out with your Sancho or Sancha, these rooms are cozy and keep you distanced from the crowd.

Yellow Rosa, 2901 Commerce St., (Deep Ellum). Open 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 2:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 2 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday.