Five Indian Fusion Places to Try in Dallas

Any Indian American will tell you that spicy and flavorful food is a staple on the dinner table. So when it comes to eating out at Indian restaurants, expectations run high. For Indian fusion places, blending flavors that complement each other well can be a challenge. With that being said, there are restaurants in Dallas that are bringing cultures, flavors and cuisines together magnificently.
Here are five great local Indian fusion places to try:
418 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
click to enlarge
Âme aims to serve Indian fare backed by classic French cooking techniques.
Alison McLean
If you have ever watched The Hundred-Foot Journey
, then the food at Ame is an accurate representation of the flavors in the film. This restaurant is known for bringing traditional Indian flavors to dishes by using French cooking techniques to make them unique. The menu is suitable for everyone as it includes vegetarian and non-vegetarian options as well as a number of vegan and gluten-free items. You can enjoy dishes like their cashew chicken tikka or a masala baked eggplant with a side of naan puffs and saffron rice. They also have a varietal drink menu and a gluten-free dessert menu; you can sip on a raspberry lassi and finish your meal with a decadent chocolate panna cotta.
825 W. Royal Lane, #120 (Irving)
There’s plenty of flavor in Indian food and there’s a certain kick in Mexican food. When you bring those two cuisines together, that fusion goes to another level. The menu at Tikka Taco consists of Mexican dishes that are filled with Indian flavor with a Mumbai street food flare. For entrées, choose between a taco, wrap or a salad, with stuffing like tandoori chicken or paneer tikka then add any sauce or extra toppings. You can also enjoy sides and appetizers like tikka queso and Desi wings. Cool off your mouth with a warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream.
Various Locations
click to enlarge
An achari paneer kati roll at Desi District.
Brian Reinhart
It used to be hard to find a good place that served traditional Indian street food. Now, Desi District has become everyone’s solution. This place makes traditional Indian food and fusion dishes that have a modern and urban edge. There’s an option for everyone; from traditional curries and biryanis to kati rolls and buttery chicken tikka burgers. They also have Indian fused desserts like gulab jamun cupcakes and rabdi tres leches, as well as parfaits and even a deconstructed tiramisu. If you’re worried about making a far drive, don’t worry because you can enjoy any of these dishes at one of Desi District’s five locations
in Plano, Irving, Frisco, Little Elm or McKinney.
1310 W. Campbell Road, Suite 110 (Richardson)
Have you ever been in a situation where you can’t decide between Indian and Chinese food? Thankfully, Masala Wok satisfies both of those cravings by fusing Indian and other Asian flavors in a mouthwatering menu. From curry bowls and biryanis to stir fry bowls and noodles, this restaurant literally gives you a taste of Asia. Since it’s located near the UT Dallas campus, it’s a great spot for college students to eat and is reasonably priced.
7800 Windrose Ave. (Plano)
If you’re walking around inside Legacy Hall and are unsure what to eat try Blist’r. This Legacy West favorite brings a contemporary approach to Indian cuisine and takes fast food to another level. Known for their signature naan wraps, their focus is on Indian street food offering something both adults and kids can enjoy; from chicken kurkure (Indian chicken strips) and curly fries to mirchi pakora and chili chicken.