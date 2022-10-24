Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Barbecue

First Look: Flatrock Smokehouse Is The Colony's Newest Spot For Barbecue Goodness

October 24, 2022 6:00AM

Robert and Kimberly Davis moved Flatrock Smokehouse from Euless to The Colony in 2021.
Robert and Kimberly Davis moved Flatrock Smokehouse from Euless to The Colony in 2021. Chris Wolfgang
Robert Davis didn’t intend to bring tasty barbecue to The Colony, but it’s a move that seems to be working. Davis and his wife, Kimberly, own Flatrock Smokehouse, which got its start in Euless with a brick-and-mortar restaurant in January 2020. As with so many others, running a restaurant during the pandemic was a challenge.

The Davises ended up shuttering the Euless location, and their landlord sold the building. But just as some proverbial doors open when others close, Flatrock Smokehouse found a new home in 2021 on Main Street in The Colony, just north of State Highway 121.
click to enlarge
Flatrock Smokehouse's dining room.
Chris Wolfgang
“We live in Frisco, so we were driving past this every day going to Euless,” Davis says.

Challenges have never scared Davis, an Army veteran who left the corporate world to pursue his dreams of cooking barbecue. Flatrock Smokehouse has built a healthy fan base willing to travel for the food no matter where the couple sets up shop.

We popped into Flatrock Smokehouse on a recent Friday after the lunch rush with a healthy appetite in tow, and found some delightful barbecue that more than satiated our hunger pangs. Flatrock Smokehouse runs a large A.N. Bewley smoker just off the patio that turns out a plethora of smoked proteins. We ordered a quarter pound each of lean prime brisket ($7.25), pulled pork ($4.50) and sausage ($4.50), then added a side of brisket mac-n-cheese ($3.50) and fried okra ($2.50).
click to enlarge
$25 gets you a lot of barbecue goodness at Flatrock Smokehouse.
Chris Wolfgang
We grabbed a table in Flatrock’s dining room right next to the patio door, catching whiffs of smoke from the smokehouse each time it opened. This already had our taste buds working overtime, and when our food arrived we realized we might have over-ordered.

Flatrock’s brisket comes sliced in textbook pencil-width chunks, and the crusty outer layer has plenty of smoky flavor that complements the moist beef within. The pulled pork was another excellent choice, lightly sauced and full of juicy and tender goodness. Flatrock’s sausage was perhaps the weakest meat of the three we tried, but that’s like saying Placido Domingo is your least favorite of the Three Tenors.

Davis also smokes chicken, turkey and ribs on-site, and tells us he’s most proud of his ribs. We’ll know the next time we come in to add a slab to our order, waistlines be damned.
click to enlarge
Textbook smoky brisket, sausage and pulled pork from Flatrock Smokehouse.
Chris Wolfgang
We also found lots of joy in the gooey brisket mac and cheese, and Flatrock’s tangy barbecue sauce that is drizzled on top makes for a tasty bonus. And for $2.50, the okra might be the barbecue side value of the year just on quantity alone. Each bite is smartly fried and crispy, without the sliminess or greasiness that sometimes comes from overcooked okra. Davis tells us he’s considering a “loaded okra” topped with cheese and some of his barbecued meats — an idea we’re on board with.

While we ate, two different staffers from the counter came by to check on us and make sure we had everything we needed for a solid meal. Kimberly Davis stopped by as well, only to joke that she already saw two of her team check in and she didn’t want to bother us any further. But that kind of attention to service only serves to separate Flatrock Smokehouse from the crowd and is something we will always appreciate. The tasty barbecue on top of a welcoming atmosphere means that you’ll find us back at Flatrock sooner rather than later.

Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ, 4900 Main Street, The Colony. Friday noon – 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m – 8 p.m., Sunday noon – 6 p.m. or until sold out.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chris Wolfgang started writing about barbecue for the Dallas Observer in 2015, and became the Observer’s restaurant critic in October 2021. In his free time, he’s a dog owner, plays a mediocre guitar and is likely recovering from his latest rec-league sports injury.
Contact: Chris Wolfgang

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation