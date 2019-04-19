Now Open In West Village: A Health-Conscious Coffee Shop and ‘Bone Broth Bar’

West Village has a new healthy restaurant and coffee shop — part of a seemingly endless wave of health-focused restaurants opening in Uptown right now — but this one has a twist: Formula Wellness Center bills itself as a "wellness services provider focused on on-site medical testing and other treatments that refresh and energize the body," according to a press release.

Now open at 3600 McKinney Ave., North Texas-based Formula Wellness Center, which sounds more like a rich folks gym than a cafe, will offer "a membership-based focus on healthcare," ready-made to-go meals, healthy food and beverage options, and a coffee and "bone broth bar."

At the coffee bar, you'll find a variety of oh-so-hot-right-now beverages, from bone broth to collagen lattes. Have a peek at the beverage options, via the press release, along with what the cafe claims are their purported health benefits:

Fathack Coffee — Formula Wellness Center’s custom blend made with coffee, Lucky Layla Farm’s cow butter, organic coconut oil and medium chain triglyceride oil (easiest oil from which the body can produce energy). All Fathack Coffee will be served in compostable paper/plastic products. Mushroom Mochas – organic blends include Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps and Lion’s Mane made with organic cacao steamed milk. Collagen Lattes – 10 grams of collagen protein. Charcoal Lattes – detoxifying/hangover busting activated charcoal. Golden Milk Lattes – made with inflammation-reducing turmeric. Bone Broth — Two versions of organic, grass-fed Texas cattle simmered with a local pitmaster’s specific blend of seasonings to yield the best collagen in this drinkable, protein-rich beverage.

EXPAND Formula Wellness Center's coffee bar serves everything from mushroom mochas to collagen lattes and bone broth. courtesy Kathy Tran

On the food menu, you'll find dishes like spinach artichoke chicken casserole, Italian-stuffed bell peppers and Philly cheesesteak-stuffed zucchini boats. "Aligning with Formula Wellness Center’s goal to preserve health and prevent illness with nutrition, exercise and supplementation, Formula Foods are a grab-and-go meals created by local chefs to provide guests with personalized nutrition," according to the release.

Formula Wellness Center, 3600 McKinney Ave. (West Village/Uptown). Open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.