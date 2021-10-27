Support Us

Burgers

Fred's Texas Cafe in Fort Worth is on the Move

October 27, 2021

Fred's has been in this location since 1978.
Fred's has been in this location since 1978.
After more than 40 years at 915 Currie St., Fred’s Texas Cafe, a Fort Worth staple, is moving west next year. The new location boasts an extended patio, larger dining space and a bigger parking lot.

Owners JD and Gari Chandler opened Fred’s in 1978 and have since watched Fort Worth grow around them. The pair passed down the business to their son Terry Chandler along with co-owner Quincy Wallace.

“My dad would take me to the diner every Saturday when I was a little boy and when it changed owners and became Fred’s, we kept going until many years later, almost by chance, I found myself running it,” Wallace shared in a statement. “The Chandlers are my family, and continuing their legacy is really important to both Terry and me. This isn’t a goodbye. Instead, it is an opportunity to bring what we’ve created together to new people across Fort Worth.”

The new location will include design elements from the old location, including the hallmark truck outside the cafe, booths and a few elements from the grill.
Might want to head over to get one last burger at the original location, for old time's sake.
Might want to head over to get one last burger at the original location, for old time's sake.
Fred's Texas Cafe
In addition to the decor, the owners are bringing back seasonal and specialty menu items of the past, including Friday night specials and old-timer favorites.

“It's always been important for Fred's to have a foot in the local community and for our patrons to feel like they're at home in our cafes,” Wallace said. “We'll continue that in our new location and even bring back some old favorites. Our food has always been cooked with fresh food and love — that will never change.”

Don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of time to visit this staple before its closure. Fred’s is celebrating all of November and December with specials, weekly menu additions and other community-focused events.

⁣During the winter gap between the winter closing and spring opening, Fred’s Texas Cafe in Western Center is staying open for business as usual. Updates on closing festivities and menu rollouts will be announced on Fred’s Texas Cafe’s social media channels in the coming months.
