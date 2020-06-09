Making a Difference: Restaurants Helping Others

While we’re still in the middle of a seemingly endless pandemic and countless other things are weighing heavily on us, plenty of people are trying to do good to lift others up. Even in these difficult times, restaurants are still providing support to those who need it. Here's this week's roundup of people making a difference in Dallas:

Ellen’s 1790 N. Record St. (West End)



We’ve mentioned Ellen’s before, but it is undeniable how much they are doing for the community. They’ve been giving gift cards to food-insecure families while offering a safe space where people can engage in conversations about police brutality, racial inequality and social justice issues.

Alexandre’s 4026 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)



Alexandre’s owner Lee Daugherty is always open to political discussion and vocal about his stances on social justice issues. He has attended several protests this past week in support of Black Lives Matter. Plus, he has set aside a relief fund for his furloughed employees, which received more than $10,000 in donations.

Taco Cabana Multiple Locations



This summer, Taco Cabana is offering free lunch to children 12 and younger. Every weekday from 11 a.m. to noon, parents and children can go through the drive-thru and receive a free bean and cheese taco, chips, queso and a drink.

Raising Cane’s Multiple Locations



Since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Raising Cane’s has donated more than 40,000 of their box combos across the nation, which contain four chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. In Dallas, they have donated more than 1,500 box combos to local health workers at Children’s Health, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Texas Health Resources, Parkland Hospital and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Bullion 400 S. Record St. (downtown)



During the restaurant closures, Bullion cooked and delivered more than 17,000 meals for front-line workers and local charities. They also sewed nearly 2,000 masks.