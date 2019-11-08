Dallas, There Are More (and Better) Chicken Sandwiches Than Popeyes’

Alamo Club's chicken sandwich is everything all the other chicken sandwiches want to be (even that chain one).

We’ve covered the Popeyes chicken sandwich when it first arrived and when it returned after a hiatus.

We did that because people care, obvious by the long lines and the chain running out of capacity to produce them.

But as a line of cars continues to spill onto Ross Avenue from the orange-colored building, one has to wonder: Why aren’t folks going to one of the local places we have? To be fair, it’s a cheaper chicken sandwich. But if you want a real meal, get a better clucking sandwich.

For starters, writer Nick Rallo has a list of fantastic fried chicken sandwiches.

At the time, though, he had not yet made it to Alamo Club, and the superiority of the crispy chicken sandwich it serves is worth noting. In fact, it’s my favorite right now.

It costs more — at $12 vs. Popeyes’ sandwich that comes in at more than $4 — but the memory of its greatness will last you longer, too. Plus, you can sit in the darker, comfortable environment of this Lower Greenville spot instead of in your car in a drive-thru, wasting gas and polluting the air.

Fact: This is nicer than a drive-thru. Taylor Adams

According to Alamo Club owner Austin Rodgers, it’s all about keeping things simple.

“I love that there’s not too much going on,” he says. “You’re getting the texture of the bun, the butter; on the chicken, you’re actually getting a chicken flavor; then the slaw gives a nice crunch with another layer of flavor.”

And that’s pretty much it. That bun is a buttered, toasted brioche: It has the pleasant crispness on one side and the soft give on the other. The meat is chicken breast with seasoned flour (with “lots of spice,” Rodgers says) and fried with a crisp exterior, one with a crunch offering a nice dynamic against the juicy meat inside. Along with that fresh slaw is a spicy aioli bringing the whole thing together.

There are plenty of other great things to get here, including a pappardelle with Jimmy's sausage, but this sandwich is the No. 2 seller after the burger. (Alamo Club has a new menu rolling out in the next couple of weeks, too.)

All sandwiches at Alamo Club are served with fries, potato chips or a house salad. I’m not sure why I got salad the day I took the photo in this story; I must’ve been ill or something. Alamo’s potato chips or fries are a perfect companion to this fried chicken sandwich.

If East Dallas isn’t convenient, or you don’t feel like driving there, find another local chicken sandwich you love.

We have people working countless hours in our local restaurants, spending time in kitchens and dining rooms to fulfill their passions while supporting their families. And the food’s better there, too.

Alamo Club, 1919 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville). Open 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.