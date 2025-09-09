 Georgie Dallas Hires New Michelin Chef, Launches New Menu | Dallas Observer
Michelin-Recognized Georgie Names New Executive Chef

The upscale Knox-Henderson restaurant looks local for its new chef, but also to Michelin stars.
September 9, 2025
Image: Wes Whitsell is the new executive chef of Georgie.
Wes Whitsell is the new executive chef of Georgie.
Wes Whitsell has been named as the new executive chef of Georgie in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood, according to a press release from parent company Travis Street Hospitality. Whitsell takes over the head role that had been vacant since Georgie and R.J. Yoakum parted ways in June of this year.

Whitsell's hiring appears to signal a pivot for Georgie in terms of cuisine, with a new menu that promises "Texas roots shaped by West Coast swagger and international flair." When Georgie opened in 2019, its style was lofty steakhouse with celebrity chef Curtis Stone's name on the masthead. With Yoakum's arrival in 2023, Georgie dropped the steakhouse vibe and transformed into one of Dallas' most creative restaurants. Whitsell's arrival indicates a harder lean into Texas-centric flavors while keeping a fine-dining level of execution. Whitsell hails from nearby Princeton, Texas, where he grew up working on his family's farm before attending Sam Houston State University.

Whitsell's resume includes a previous stint with Travis Street Hospitality as the executive chef of Up On Knox (now Knox Street Bistro) in 2017. Whitesell would move to the Los Angeles area to pursue a culinary career that included work at Gjelina, Osteria La Buca, Blair's and Hatchet Hall, where he earned the restaurant a Michelin star in 2022.
Georgie has been a creative dining destination in Dallas, but will get a Texas-themed menu makeover.
Hank Vaughn
Stephan Courseau, the founder of Travis Street Hospitality, views Whitsell's rehiring as a homecoming of sorts.

“Welcoming Wes home to Texas feels right. He knows these farmers, these fields, and the stories behind every ingredient,"  said Courseau in a press release. "He has a way of elevating local flavors with polish, yet always keeps the soul of the meal rooted in home. That balance of excellence and authenticity is what Georgie is all about.”

The Mystic 7 Fundraiser Dinner

Georgie is hosting a fundraiser dinner to support Mystic 7 foundations, which were established to honor the seven Dallas-area girls tragically taken in the historic flooding at Camp Mystic in Kerr County. On Monday, Sept. 29, Whitsell will oversee a three-course family-style meal at Georgie, with proceeds from all food sales going directly to the foundations. Tickets will be priced at $250 per person, which includes a cocktail hour before the dinner, and are available on Resy.

The following day, Georgie will release their first menu under Whitsell's guidance. Per the press release, Whitsell intends to shape Georgie’s menus with as much local sourcing as possible, including his family’s own Whitsell Farms vegetables, imbued with dishes that reflect his Texas roots.

We're very much looking forward to this new version of Georgie, and will report back once we've had the opportunity to partake of Whitsell's menu updates.

Georgie, 4514 Travis St. Monday 4:30 - 9 p.m.; Tuesday - Wednesday 4:30 - 11 p.m.; Thursday - Saturday 4:30 - 11 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5 - 9 p.m.
Chris Wolfgang started writing about barbecue for the Dallas Observer in 2015, and became the Observer’s restaurant critic in October 2021. In his free time, he’s a dog owner, plays a mediocre guitar and is likely recovering from his latest rec-league sports injury.
