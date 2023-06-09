Visit Gilberto's Taco Shop for More Than its Baseball Fight Mural

Gilberto's Taco Shop on Park Row in Arlington has gained a lot of recognition for a mural on an outside wall depicting former Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor punching Jose Bautista of Toronto Blue Jays during a game in 2016. The artwork was created by local artist Juan Velázquez.
This restaurant is the second outpost for Gilberto's. The original, which opened in 2019, is on Abram Street, one mile south of AT&T Stadium.
After it was completed, the city of Arlington notified Ruiz that he needed to remove the mural because he didn't get a permit. Eyes rolled and there were a lot of "pfffts," but it didn't take long for the city to decide the mural could stay.
Ruiz has completely gutted and refreshed the interior of the restaurant. A bright collage inside along the back wall depicts Mexican pop and sports icons. Touches of bright yellow and red gives the place some energy.
A standout quality of Gilberto's is the service. Staff is quick to greet everyone who walks in. Guests order at the counter, and the food is brought out to the table with a touch of urgency. We sat down to take in the full menu but it didn't take long to decide; we'd done a bit of research beforehand.
Gilberto's serves breakfast all day: tacos, birria, tortas, tostadas, combination plates and burritos. All the usual proteins make an appearance, as well as tripas, lengua and cabeza. On Saturday and Sunday, there's menudo ($10).
I went with the No. 19 combination: five rolled tacos supreme served with rice and beans for $9.99. It's hard to describe rice and beans when it's been a part of your life since before you can remember, but these were really good; simple, nothing crazy. Some shredded cheese on the top of the beans — always a nice touch.
The rolled tacos are stacked into a pyramid with shredded lettuce, cheese, pico and salsa atop. It feels like a rolled taco party. It is, actually. Again, the portions are generous; two tacos were enough, but I ate three and took two home.
Service is energetic, the space is bright — quite nice for a "taco stand" — and the plates of food are very good. So, head over for a selfie in front of the mural but don't skip the meal.
There's a drive-through around back if that's your thing. Gilberto's opens at 8 a.m. for breakfast seven days a week and stays open until 11 p.m.
Gilberto's Taco Shop, 611 W. Park Row Drive. Daily, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.