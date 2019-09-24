Opa! Take a Look at Scenes from This Year’s Greek Food Festival

The Greek Food Festival came to North Dallas over the last weekend, where we saw so many foods, we wanted to make sure you got to see them, too.
It's an annual event that we look forward to every year, as temperatures finally seem to release us from triple digits, and the festivals start giving us more to do on weekends.
Take a look at the various bites of food that represented the Greek culture and had us craving for more.
