What It Means for Dallas Restaurants to ‘Consider’ Face Masks

Over the next month, being optimistic, would you leave a restaurant or turn your back on a to-go order if the employees aren’t wearing face coverings?

March 25 — a little over a week after the city of Dallas closed all bars and prevented restaurants from offering in-house dining — local businessman Mark Cuban was asked on CNBC when he thought it would be safe to send people back to work. His answer was cautionary.

“How companies respond to that very question is going to define their brand for decades. If you rushed in and somebody got sick, you were that company. If you didn’t take care of your employees or stakeholders and put them first, you were that company,” Cuban said.

Fast forward to last week. A little more than a month after that interview, the state released Gov. Greg Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas Report. It stated that on May 1, restaurants could reopen at 25% capacity. Further, the report asks restaurant workers to “consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.”

Already it’s clear that some aren’t considering it despite Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins repeatedly telling people to wear masks when at essential businesses.

April 26, the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association shared a post from lawyer David Denny, wagging his finger:

"Dallas County has received reports that local restaurants are not following all of the requirements of the Stay-At-Home Order. Specifically, we have confirmed that some restaurants are allowing customers to eat their “take-out” food on their outdoor seating, which defeats the purpose of prohibiting indoor seating as these individuals are still congregating in large groups without proper social distancing. Additionally, we have received reports of restaurant employees not wearing masks while working.”

Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 are rising: 187 new cases were reported Friday in Dallas County, the highest daily total yet. Jenkins tweeted that despite the governor’s orders to reopen, he strongly recommends everyone take advice from the CDC and local health authorities.

On Friday, some Dallas restaurants reopened for in-house dining at 25% of their full capacity. Certain establishments have enough space that allows them to seat guests six feet apart. Spots with patios seem to be more inclined to give it a go.

It appears that a lot of places, though, have been holding off on opening.

But, whether a spot decides to open at 25% capacity or just stick to carry-out, since the state's rules supersede local mandates, restaurants will also have the option of asking their employees to wear face masks.

Going back to Cuban’s statement, when it comes to face coverings, the big question now is how will Dallas diners respond to those who choose not to wear face masks?

