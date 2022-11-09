Support Us

H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas

November 9, 2022 12:53PM

H-E-B is adding southern Dallas to its line-up of stores.
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set."  Things might change.

This is similar to what she told WFAA and other media in January when the company's purchase on Wheatland Road in southern Dallas was announced. That story pointed out the company has a history of acquiring and holding real estate. Our emailed question was more specific: "Does H-E-B have any plans for a store at the proper[ty] they purchased on Wheatland Road in south Dallas?" Her response: "We do. I look forward to sharing a date in the future." The story we wrote based on that exchange follows:

After opening stores in Frisco and Plano recently — then announcing two more openings in Mansfield and Fort Worth — popular San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B has its eyes on southern Dallas. H-E-B's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, confirmed to the Dallas Observer that the company plans to open a store at 4101 W. Wheatland Road.

H-E-B acquired the property, near Highway 67 and just south of Interstate 20, earlier this year. It includes a shuttered Albertson's space. The site is about 12 miles south of downtown Dallas and 20 miles north of an existing H-E-B in Waxahachie.

This store will fill a hole in H-E-B's presence in North Texas as the company has no stores in Dallas County or the city. This is particularly good news for those living in southern Dallas, a part of the city that's home to several food deserts, or areas residents don't have access to healthy food within a 5-mile radius of their homes.

H-E-B has blazed a trail as a privately held grocer that forms strong bonds with communities around Texas, for both its product offerings and community service efforts. Recent store openings in Frisco and Plano were met with great fanfare and long lines.

As far as the timing for a groundbreaking or store opening, Jackson said that they will share a date in the future. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor.
