Hatchways Cafe opened this week, and the health-focused cafe is attached to a forthcoming Victory Park coworking space.EXPAND
Paige Weaver

Dallas’ Latest Health-Focused Restaurant Is Attached to a Victory Park Coworking Space

Paige Weaver | July 2, 2019 | 4:00am
A new health-focused, grab-and-go cafe has arrived in the ever-growing Victory Park. Hatchways Cafe comes to us from Rebees, the Dallas-based development firm that is opening accompanying Hatchways Workspace, a coworking space similar to WeWork, which has an outpost a few blocks down the road.

The interior is bright and spacious with touches of yellow and green, from the booths that line the spaces and the plants that sit in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows. White globe lights hang from its high, industrial white ceiling.

You order and pay at the counter, behind which is a coffee bar and pastry case. After giving you a number, they’ll bring the food to you.

The interior at Hatchways CafeEXPAND
Paige Weaver

The menu is focused on healthy fare designed to energize you through a productive workday. They have a variety of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and allergy-conscious options. Hatchways serves toasts, bowls, sandwiches and salads.

The breakfast menu, which is served 7-11 a.m., offers avocado toast ($7), smoked salmon toast ($8) and an “all day egg sandwich” ($9) with a layered omelet, house turkey sausage, white cheddar and parsley aioli on a whole wheat roll.

There’s also a “bowl of goodness” ($8), a savory breakfast bowl with a 63-degree egg, braised spinach, Gochujang, avocado, chorizo mushrooms, pickled carrots and Yuzu Kosho brown rice.

Hatchways' chimichurri steak saladEXPAND
Paige Weaver

There are four sandwiches on the lunch menu, including the all day egg sandwich ($9), turkey avocado ($10), pressed chicken “Cuban” ($11) and the summer salad sandwich ($9) with shaved veggies, fresh herbs, vegan green goddess dressing, power pickles and green lentil hummus on a whole wheat pita.

If you’re craving a salad, try the rainbow tuna poke bowl ($14) or the power green salad ($11). They also have veggie-packed soups. Vegan and vegetarian items are noted as such.

Hatchways Roast coffee is produced by Dallas’ Full City Rooster and includes options like drip coffee ($3 for 12 oz., $4 for 16 oz.), pour-overs ($5), cortados ($3.50), matcha lattes ($5) and more. Hatchways Cafe also offers pastries and desserts, including matcha soft serve ($5) and a rye brownie ($3).

In case you're not trying to be too healthy, Hatchways has pastries, too.EXPAND
Paige Weaver

Hatchways Cafe is presently in a soft-opening phase, after which it will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, the same schedule as its sister coworking space, Hatchways Workspace, which is slated to open midsummer.

Hatchways Cafe, 2346 Victory Park Lane (Victory Park)

