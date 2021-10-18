Hayter's Can't Hate; Hurtado Barbecue Opens a Side Hustle Bar

Hayter’s is the recent endeavor of Hurtado Barbecue's pitmaster and owner Brandon Hurtado. And, no, Hurtado isn’t taking a dig at any potential foes with the name, rather paying homage to Andrew Hayter, who is considered the founder of Arlington. Further, the name is a tribute to the city where Hurtado has grown arguably one of the most well-known barbecue restaurants in North Texas.
The jet black exterior makes way to a beautifully designed modern interior set with high-top tables, a mosaic laden bar and a billiard room just to the rear. After we finished admiring the finishes and taking in the ambiance we grabbed a seat just across the bar, scanned the QR code, and perused the cocktail menu.
The Santeria stood out; it's a margarita made with Dulce Vida, lime, agave and triple sec that pairs excellently with a taco. Next time we’ll go for the Post Oak Smoked Old Fashioned made with Basil Hayden a touch of vanilla, orange bitters and agave served in a glass smoked with post oak. There are also several local craft beers on tap.
Pork steak is a cut of Central Texas barbecue that Hurtado once again melds into his Mexicue style. The carnitas taco is also served with the salsa verde but in the more traditional street style topped with onions and cilantro.
Earlier in the year, we wrote about brunch being served across the patio at Hurtado. Now with Hayter’s the bloody marys, mimosas and other fun cocktails are just a few steps away.
Hayter’s 213 E. Front St., 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday - Sunday.