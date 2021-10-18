Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Barbecue

Hayter's Can't Hate; Hurtado Barbecue Opens a Side Hustle Bar

October 18, 2021 4:00AM

Hayter's and Hurtado's are the new Arlington power couple.
Hayter's and Hurtado's are the new Arlington power couple. Sean Welch
The window is finally open. After many months of anticipation, the black painted cinder blocks that make up the squat square building next to Hurtado’s Barbecue have been cut open to reveal a hidden oasis, Hayter’s Bar and Lounge.

Hayter’s is the recent endeavor of Hurtado Barbecue's pitmaster and owner Brandon Hurtado. And, no, Hurtado isn’t taking a dig at any potential foes with the name, rather paying homage to Andrew Hayter, who is considered the founder of Arlington. Further, the name is a tribute to the city where Hurtado has grown arguably one of the most well-known barbecue restaurants in North Texas.
click to enlarge Hayter's has a full cocktail menu including a margarita (shown here) and smoked Old Fashioned. - SEAN WELCH
Hayter's has a full cocktail menu including a margarita (shown here) and smoked Old Fashioned.
Sean Welch
The bar is located across the gravel-ridden patio of Hurtado Barbecue and displays a cocktail menu you’d imagine at some new swanky downtown Dallas bar, not downtown Arlington.

The jet black exterior makes way to a beautifully designed modern interior set with high-top tables, a mosaic laden bar and a billiard room just to the rear. After we finished admiring the finishes and taking in the ambiance we grabbed a seat just across the bar, scanned the QR code, and perused the cocktail menu.

The Santeria stood out; it's a margarita made with Dulce Vida, lime, agave and triple sec that pairs excellently with a taco. Next time we’ll go for the Post Oak Smoked Old Fashioned made with Basil Hayden a touch of vanilla, orange bitters and agave served in a glass smoked with post oak. There are also several local craft beers on tap.
click to enlarge Yes, you can order Mexicue tacos from Hurtado's next door! - SEAN WELCH
Yes, you can order Mexicue tacos from Hurtado's next door!
Sean Welch
When it comes to food, Hayter’s will have a rotation of taco specials fresh off the smokers from Hurtado Barbecue. On our first trip, the specials were a pork steak taco and a duo of carnitas tacos. The pork is served on a soft but slightly crisped tortilla topped with a tasty but modest salsa verde.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Pork steak is a cut of Central Texas barbecue that Hurtado once again melds into his Mexicue style. The carnitas taco is also served with the salsa verde but in the more traditional street style topped with onions and cilantro.

Earlier in the year, we wrote about brunch being served across the patio at Hurtado. Now with Hayter’s the bloody marys, mimosas and other fun cocktails are just a few steps away.

Hayter’s 213 E. Front St., 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday - Sunday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation