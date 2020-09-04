Heim Barbecue Will Open Later This Month, and You Can Get a Taste Sunday

Cheese on meat is good. Hatch mac and cheese on smoked brisket is better.

Barbecue fans in Dallas can turn their preferences of smoked meat into a competitive sport, and Heim Barbecue is about to give us another team to root for.

With two restaurants in Fort Worth, the popular barbecue spot known for its bacon burnt ends is ready to land near Love Field.

Owners Emma and Travis Heim’s proficiency with a smoker has led them from “underground” backyard barbecue dinners to a food trailer to two thriving locations with a third on the way in less than six years.

Their bacon burnt ends have been a big part of that success, as has their commitment to quality, locally sourced meat. Frequent mentions of Niman Ranch and other local providers on the menu and on Heim’s Facebook page give proof to their “farm-to-smoker” mission.

Heim's bacon burnt ends Beth Rankin

Another key part of the Heim mission is to avoid long lines as much as possible. Although they do still sell out sometimes, the Heims have adapted their operations with a focus on keeping fresh product available all day.

“Our goal has always been to give our customers the best experience possible, and in our opinion that means: excellent food, gracious hospitality, in a welcoming/inclusive environment, with fast/efficient service,” Travis Heim says. “Most people don't have time to wait for three hours for a meal, and we don't want them to.”

That includes brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey and sides we love. Beef ribs and the favorite bacon burnt ends are available daily, and a newly updated, house-made sausage program includes pepper jack, jalapeño-cheese and traditional Texas-style sausage varieties.

Meat lovers who like their meat grilled can try a “Heimburger” with patties made of 44 Farms ground beef mixed with Heim chopped brisket and topped with American cheese and bacon burnt end jam.

Heim is enthusiastic when asked if daily breakfast tacos and other specials will be available at the Mockingbird Lane location.

“Heck, yeah,’ Heim says. “We're big on creating fun, new, creative items like our specialty sandwiches, HEIMburgers, corndogs, loaded potato skins, etc. We [also] plan on doing a few Dallas-specific items, maybe celebrating a certain 21-year-old Slovenian.”

Hiring and remodeling are happening now at the soon-to-open Dallas location, which will be in the space Mockingbird Diner vacated last June. Plans are in place to open later this month with a specific date yet to be announced.

“It really is an incredible building. We didn't want to change much, if anything, about the aesthetics,” Heim says. “We did have to change some things up to make it more efficient for our service style, but the majority will be unchanged.”

EXPAND Meat Force One Kristina Rowe

Leading up to the opening, Heim has been bringing its food truck “Meat Force One” to the site of the new location every Sunday.

“?It has been really fun having the food truck out at Mockingbird,” Heim says. “Even though we can’t serve our whole menu out of the truck, it's been great to serve fans who are excited about us opening and meeting new folks who are trying our food for the first time.”

The limited menu offers a selection of meats and sandwiches along with coleslaw, twice-baked potato salad and three-chili macaroni and cheese.

Emma Heim’s banana pudding will make your food truck meal complete. Check the Heim Barbecue Facebook page for food truck hours in Dallas and for more details about opening plans.

Heim Barbecue, planned to open later this month at 3130 W. Mockingbird Lane (Love Field).