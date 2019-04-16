 


4
Heim Barbecue opened a new restaurant today with new menu offerings like brisket fat tortillas.
Beth Rankin

Heim Barbecue’s New Restaurant Has a Beer Garden, Tacos and Brisket Fat Tortillas

Beth Rankin | April 16, 2019 | 11:28am
AA

Heim Barbecue started as a pop-up in Fort Worth and evolved into a scrappy food truck drawing long lines for its over-the-top barbecue sandwiches and delectable bacon burnt ends. In July 2016, owners Emma and Travis Heim opened the barbecue joint's first brick-and-mortar location on West Magnolia. Today, Heim opened a second Fort Worth location, "Heim on the River," at 5333 White Settlement Road in Northeast Fort Worth, a stone's throw from the West Fork of the Trinity River.

The restaurant, designed by Coeval Studio, includes a full-service bar, covered patio and a forthcoming outdoor beer garden that will be completed soon, according to a press release. You'll find a new cocktail menu complete with "signature shots" and 24 craft beers on draft.

As for the barbecue, the new location will of course serve Heim's beloved bacon burnt ends, but there are new menu additions like sausages made in-house, brisket and pulled pork tacos and house-made brisket fat tortillas, according to the release.

The new location will no doubt draw big crowds, too; when Heim opened its first brick-and-mortar in 2016, the restaurant sold more than 1,500 pounds of meat on opening day.

Heim on the River, 5333 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

