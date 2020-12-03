Heritage Table Restaurant Pivots to a Sandwich Pop-Up

As of today, there’s a new sandwich pop-up in Frisco.
The Heritage Table, one of the Observer’s Top 100 Restaurants, is closed — “until the pandemic has resolved whether via vaccine, herd immunity or another conclusion,” according to a news release this week.
In the meantime, we have another reason to drive to Frisco: Owner Rich Vana is starting The Impractical Sandwich, a pop-up where you’ll find “gourmet brown bag sandwiches” and house-cured deli meats.
The takeout concept is semipermanent and opens Thursday. If you’re a lover of Heritage Table, you’ll find the same meats, pickles, breads, preserves and dressings from local farms and ranches here.
“As I have sought to lead The Heritage Table through this year, we have not gone unscathed – indeed, our entire industry is on the brink of a collapse,” Vana said in the release. “The decisions I have been forced to make as a result of the pandemic have had to balance the welfare of our guests, the welfare of our employees and the welfare of the restaurant all at once; the first two of greater ethical import than the latter.”
You can get deli products by the pound — such as smoked wagyu beef bologna ($12) and butternut squash soup ($7.50 for a pint).
Sandwiches that sound worth trying include a smoked brisket cheesesteak ($15) and a shrimp and sausage po' boy ($15).
The Impractical Sandwich, 7110 Main St., Frisco. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
