Il Bracco opened on Tuesday in The Plaza at Preston Center.
Il Bracco opened on Tuesday in The Plaza at Preston Center.
Courtesy White Unicorn Agency

Il Bracco Opens in The Plaza at Preston Center With an Epic Covered Patio

Beth Rankin | May 29, 2019 | 4:00am
Dallas has a new Italian restaurant: Il Bracco officially opened on Tuesday in The Plaza at Preston Center.

The restaurant comes from Robert Quick and Matt Gottlieb’s Western Addition restaurant group. Quick worked for Thomas Keller as a chef de partie at Ad Hoc and Bouchon before working as kitchen manager with Hillstone Restaurant Group, according to a press release. Gottlieb was at Hillstone for more than a decade.

Il Bracco's patio is likely to be a big draw.
Il Bracco's patio is likely to be a big draw.
Courtesy White Unicorn Agency

Their new restaurant "offers a fresh take on classic Italian dishes with everything made from scratch including breads, pastas and sauces," Quick said in the release. "Fresh fish is delivered daily and all proteins are butchered on-site.”

The 3,200-square-foot restaurant, designed by Dallas-based architects Zero3 Design, seats 74 inside, 18 at the full-service bar and another 46 on a covered patio that is likely to be a big draw. "A full-service outdoor experience is home to large umbrellas fortified with hedges to offer an intimate, relaxed dining experience," according to the release.

Il Bracco's cacio e pepe. Pastas here are made in-house, ownership says.
Il Bracco's cacio e pepe. Pastas here are made in-house, ownership says.
Courtesy White Unicorn Agency

On the food menu, look for pastas made in-house and entrees like Mediterranean sea bass topped with mint gremolata and thick-cut porchetta or classic chicken piccata. This being Park Cities, you'll find plenty of salads, too, like a burrata salad with "dressed market vegetables."

At the bar, expect a wine list that is "mix of interesting Italian varietals and approachable New World wines," according to the release, along with $15 cocktails. Summery cocktails currently on offer include the Asti 76, made with Tito’s Lemon, Moscato D’Asti and cucumber.

The Bianco Daisy, made with Espolon Blanco, Montenegro, almond and lemon, $15.
The Bianco Daisy, made with Espolon Blanco, Montenegro, almond and lemon, $15.
Courtesy White Unicorn Agency

“We are excited to open our doors to the Dallas community and have them experience what we have been perfecting over the past few months,” Quick, who graduated from and played football for Southern Methodist University. “We have been diligent and careful about ensuring our kitchen and staff are delivering what we feel is the best experience prior to opening to the public."

Check out PDFs of the menu below.

Il Bracco, 8416 Preston Center Plaza (University Park). Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

