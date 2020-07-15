 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
This container is serious comfort food.
This container is serious comfort food.
Taylor Adams

Good to Go: Meatballs from Il Bracco Hold up Across Town

Taylor Adams | July 15, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas’ restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

For months now, chefs in town have been posting about a certain to-go container full of sauce-drenched meatballs from Il Bracco in University Park.

That’s for good reason.

There’s plenty of good flavor coming out of this spot, but those meatballs are phenomenal and even a favorite dish for CEO Robert Quick.

“We had experienced a lot of really heavily reduced tomato sauces, and that wasn’t what we were going for with this dish: The richness of the meatball needs a lighter, fresher tomato sauce, et cetera, to balance it out,” he says.

The meatballs are perfectly complemented by a light tomato sauce.
The meatballs are perfectly complemented by a light tomato sauce.
Taylor Adams

Meatballs are frequently filled with breadcrumbs, drying out the meat, Quick says. II Bracco instead adds a buttermilk panade, which injects the meat with additional moisture.

Take a bite of that meatball alone, and it’s meaty and fine, just short on salt. But taste it with that perfectly seasoned sauce, and you find a complement that makes just the right bite.

Alongside this is crispy focaccia — not terribly tall and fried in good olive oil.

It’s the perfect bit of comfort food in a plastic container. Sure, it would be a lovely plate to share among friends at a dining table inside the restaurant, but it’s perfectly consumed — even after a 17-minute car ride — solo on a couch with reruns of True Blood, or whatever you’re binge-watching these days to keep going.

Il Bracco, 8416 Preston Center Plaza, University Park. Open for limited dine-in and curbside takeout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

