Inspired Brew Serves Whiskey-Infused Coffees in Far North Dallas

Coffee beans here are aged in whiskey barrels.
July 19, 2024
A relaxing coffee shop with a doorway that leads to Filipino food and karaoke. Aaren Prody
Inspired Brew is a new specialty coffee shop that serves whiskey and bourbon-infused coffees in a trendy and bohemian atmosphere.

Before you arrive ready to spice up your morning coffee run, the infusion is for flavor, not to take the edge off your morning commute. But that's OK, because the house-roasted espresso beans here definitely will.

The staff roasts the beans and makes all the pastries (except the croissants): lemon loaves, banana bread, peanut butter cookies, croissants, chocolate croissants, red velvet cookies and blueberry muffins.
From the outside, it's an unassuming spot, but inside is a colorful and zen place for grab-and-go coffee or catching up with a friend. The coffee shop is connected to a lively Filipino cafe with karaoke, so don't be surprised if you come for coffee and stay for the entertainment.
The coffee menu is a full page with classic coffees, signature lattes, herbal tea, infused specialty lattes, chai and matcha. Signature and specialty drinks like the s'mores latte and dirty whisky chai latte are what make the menu stand out.

The infused beans are aged for six weeks in whiskey barrels. The coffee is very aromatic, but the flavor isn't overpowering. Kind of like a La Croix-style flavoring. Subtle, but still contributing to the overall experience.
Pistachio anything is having a moment right now, and that latte is worth the trip. Our only qualm with the infused coffees is that it's $1 extra for an infused cappuccino instead of a latte, so that's something to note if you prefer less milk with your espresso. Or try the shop's best-selling latte, the toffee brown butter bourbon.

For the hot drinks, a machine can print any photo of your choosing on top of your drink. We had Marilyn Monroe, but we've seen couples' vacation photos, the Statue of Liberty and selfies. If you don't pick anything, they'll surprise you with something.
The summer menu is still rolling and offers a brown sugar cinnamon matcha and a cheesecake butter pecan, honey whiskey lavender, raspberry white chocolate and white mocha lavender lattes.

The strawberry lavender matcha and bourbon cold brew aren't listed but are available for the summer.

Inspired Brew, 19009 Preston Road. Tuesday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Monday.
