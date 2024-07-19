Inspired Brew Serves Whiskey-Infused Coffees in Far North Dallas

Inspired Brew is a new specialty coffee shop that serves whiskey and bourbon-infused coffees in a trendy and bohemian atmosphere.
Before you arrive ready to spice up your morning coffee run, the infusion is for flavor, not to take the edge off your morning commute. But that's OK, because the house-roasted espresso beans here definitely will.
The staff roasts the beans and makes all the pastries (except the croissants): lemon loaves, banana bread, peanut butter cookies, croissants, chocolate croissants, red velvet cookies and blueberry muffins.
The infused beans are aged for six weeks in whiskey barrels. The coffee is very aromatic, but the flavor isn't overpowering. Kind of like a La Croix-style flavoring. Subtle, but still contributing to the overall experience.
For the hot drinks, a machine can print any photo of your choosing on top of your drink. We had Marilyn Monroe, but we've seen couples' vacation photos, the Statue of Liberty and selfies. If you don't pick anything, they'll surprise you with something.
The strawberry lavender matcha and bourbon cold brew aren't listed but are available for the summer.
Inspired Brew, 19009 Preston Road. Tuesday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Monday.