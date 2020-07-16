 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The Jaxon Lights Out cocktail kitEXPAND
The Jaxon Lights Out cocktail kit
Courtesy of Jaxon Beer Garden

Jaxon Beer Garden's Lights Out Cocktail Will Bring Some Light Into Your Life

Susie Oszustowicz | July 16, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

We could all use a little light in our lives right now, and Jaxon Beer Garden is giving it to us in the form of a cocktail.

The Jaxon Lights Out cocktail is simple enough, but not so simple that any of us would try to make it at home. Let them do the heavy sifting.

The downtown behemoth of a beer garden is serving great food and drink, as well as the chance to experience the greatness from home with to-go cocktails.

Related Stories

One that caught my eye was the Jaxon Lights Out, a simple cocktail with vodka, hibiscus-blueberry tea and citrus.

While the vodka and lemon wouldn't be too hard to come by, they're taking care of the hard part by prepping the multi-ingredient tea syrup. (Trust me: That stuff gets messy. Leave it to the experts.)

Pick up a cocktail kit, grab an individual cocktail to-go, or join them for a meal to enjoy the Jaxon Lights Out.

Jaxon Lights Out ($10 for an individual cocktail, $40 for a seven-serving kit): Tito's vodka, hibiscus-blueberry tea, lemon juice


Jaxon Beer Garden, 311 S. Akard St. (downtown). Open for takeout and limited dine-in service 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday; and 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.