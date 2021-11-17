Jellico's Opens in Southlake with Modern Southern Fare

The Westin Southlake Hotel is opening a new restaurant this week in the space that was formerly Seasons 114. It will bring in a bit of Southlake’s history and Southern comfort to the area.
The name, Jellico’s
, comes from the initial settlement, Jellico, which existed in present-day Southlake from the late-1800s through the early-1900s. This name ties in with the restaurant’s location as well as the classic American dishes with roots in the South created by executive chef Jenna Kinard.
click to enlarge
Chef Jenna Kinard of Jellico's
Kathy Tran
Kinard took inspiration from her late grandmother, who instilled in her a strong passion for serving others, which she turned into a meticulously created and community-centered menu with locally sourced ingredients.
The restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch as well as full list of cocktails featuring Texas breweries, made-from-scratch drinks and an extensive wine list with glass or bottle options.
click to enlarge
Roasted chicken pumpkin risotto, asiago, truffle, pomegranate
Kathy Tran
On the lunch and dinner menu, guests can expect to see shareable plates such as chili garlic chicken wings, tuna crudo, roasted beets and charcuterie. These twists on Southern classics continue into the entrées, such as Josephine’s Burger (named after Kinard’s grandmother), which is made with chuck, brisket and pork belly topped with another smartly trending culinary creation: bacon onion jam.
There's also butternut squash ravioli, seared halibut, and shrimp and grits; roasted chicken comes over pumpkin risotto, Asiago cheese, truffle and pomegranate.
I support
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and
help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Keep Dallas Observer Free.
The lunch menu offers lighter fare such as a chef's veggie burger, fried chicken sandwich, grilled shrimp tacos, a toasted grain bowl and sesame tuna poke bowl.
click to enlarge
A house-made S’mores Pop-Tart.
Kathy Tran
The weekend brunch menu has sweet and salty Southern favorites like blueberry cobbler pancakes. The Texas Benny is made with fried chicken and a Sriracha hollandaise sauce. In a play on chicken and waffles, chicken and doughnuts come with fried chicken atop cake doughnuts and jalapeño-orange preserve with fried sage.
A house-made s'mores pop-tart is stuffed with a chocolate ganache, hazelnut crumble and toasted marshmallow with a dollop of horchata ice cream on top.
Jellico's is slated to open Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Jellico’s Restaurant, 1200 E. State Highway 114 (Southlake). Open Monday - Sunday 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5:30 -10 p.m.