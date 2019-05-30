A Korean Barbecue Restaurant Opens Today in Trinity Groves

A new restaurant soft opens today in Trinity Groves: K's House, a Korean barbecue spot where, in classic Korean barbecue style, you can grill your own meats tableside.

The 5,800-square foot restaurant, which seats almost 200 and includes a patio, is located in Cypress at Trinity Groves, the apartment complex across the street from Off-Site Kitchen.

The interior at K's House. Courtesy Allyn Media

"K’s House serves an authentic Korean meal with many of the ingredients for the dishes imported from Korea," according to a press release. "Some of the featured recipes are from owner Sammantha Kang’s family, many that have been passed down for generations."

Grab a group and grub down on table-grilled meats like boneless short rib, beef bulgogi, pork belly and pork shoulder marinated in coffee and wine. If cooking your own meat feels intimidating, servers will grill it for you or show you the ropes, according to the release.

This being Korean barbecue, expect ample banchan, the traditional Korean side dishes that make the meal so memorable. K's House banchan will rotate daily, with options like "kimchi with cabbage that is flown in from Korea, cucumbers, fish cakes and Korean style-potatoes," according to the release. "The chef will also offer rotating and seasonal specials, including shabu shabu (hot pot) in the winter."

EXPAND Prepare your body for many meats — and plenty of banchan. Courtesy Allyn Media

If you're not in the mood to eat your bodyweight in grilled meat, the restaurant also serves dishes like hot stone bibimbap and soondubu jigae, a traditional Korean soft tofu soup that "features a sauce made with 17 different ingredients and fermented for four days," according to the release. On the lunch menu, you'll find "fusion favorites" like Korean tacos, kimchi pork belly sliders and Korean-style ramyeon, "a soup similar to Japanese ramen that became popular in Korea in the 1960’s."

K's House isn't skimping on the banchan. Courtesy Allyn Media

On the beverage side, K’s House will sling "signature cocktails made with specialty Korean liquors," according to the release. Dinner service is in soft open from May 30-June 1, with lunch only on June 2 and normal operating hours with lunch and dinner beginning June 3. The restaurant closes at 10 p.m. on weekends, but the kitchen will stay open until 2 a.m. serving a "night owl" menu that's delivery-only.

K's House, 320 Singleton Blvd. (Trinity Groves/West Dallas). Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

