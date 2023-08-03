First Look: Ladylove Brings A '70s-Inspired Listening Lounge to Bishop Arts

The aromatics of the Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. have been replaced with Ladylove Lounge & Sound. Drawing inspiration from the conversation pits of the '70s, this venue is a years-in-the-making passion project from duo David Grover and Kate Siamro of the nearby vinyl shop, Spinster Records.
Since opening their record store in 2014, the long-time stalwarts of the local music scene thought it was time to bring more music to Bishop Arts District. A space for live-spun vinyl and stellar audio was the result, and on July 7, Ladylove made its debut.
Inside, the DJ booth, main stage and mirrored bar serve as the venue's centerpieces. Cozy furniture and intimate conversation spaces look to have been frequented for decades. Warm lighting fixtures, velvet details and a golden disco ball give the space a retro touch.
Whether you’ve come to impress a first date, groove on the dance floor or spend hours relaxing over small bites and cocktails, the unpretentious Ladylove has it all.
Award-winning bartender Heather Poile has created eight cocktails and three mocktails that mirror the aesthetic of the space.
We tried the Sad Girl R&B with Libelula Tequila, Pallini Limoncello, Regans Orange Bitters and grapefruit soda. The most vibrant drink on the menu, Va Voy is made with Grey Goose Vodka, Uruapan Charanda, Combier Blue Curaçao and passionfruit foam. Both are well-balanced and, of course, the presentation is nothing less than Instagram-worthy.
Jimmy Contreras of Tacos Y Vino is the force behind the food menu. His signature tapas cover a wide array of cuisines and palates, catering to those late-night cravings. Lighter bites begin with a Popcorn Du Jour, a Dip Duo (French onion and serrano pimento cheese) and fried green beans. Farther down on the menu is Et Tu, Brute, made with charred romaine (well played), Parmesan crumbles and house-made Caesar, finished with salmon roe. An RGV watermelon salad is made with ripe Rio Grande Valley watermelon and is finished with fresh basil and bleu cheese crumbles.
The two stars of the menu are the Bumps and Lays: California-farmed caviar served with house-made potato chips. Papa Oscar is made with smashed fried potatoes topped with lump crab meat and house-made hollandaise. A trio of sliders offers a bit more bang for your buck. Share them among friends or devour them all on your own. Choose from tuna, beef or mushroom, all with the respective fixings.
Whether your music palate is attuned to hip-hop, house or Afro beats there is a night of the week for you. Check Ladylove's events page or Instagram to see what’s spinning. True audiophiles show up on Mondays for Spinster Records Listening Lounge Selects, a compilation of special A side/B side sessions.
Ladylove Lounge & Sound, 310 W. Seventh St. Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.