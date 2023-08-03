 Ladylove Lounge and Sounds is an Authentic Bishop Arts Gem | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

First Look: Ladylove Brings A '70s-Inspired Listening Lounge to Bishop Arts

The duo behind Spinster Records offers an unpretentious cocktail and vinyl lounge serving light bites in the Bishop Arts District. We recently got a first look and plan to have many more.
August 3, 2023
Ladylove Lounge & Sound is an authentic Bishop Arts vinyl lounge.
Ladylove Lounge & Sound is an authentic Bishop Arts vinyl lounge. Aaren Prody
Share this:
The aromatics of the Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. have been replaced with Ladylove Lounge & Sound. Drawing inspiration from the conversation pits of the '70s, this venue is a years-in-the-making passion project from duo David Grover and Kate Siamro of the nearby vinyl shop, Spinster Records.

Since opening their record store in 2014, the long-time stalwarts of the local music scene thought it was time to bring more music to Bishop Arts District. A space for live-spun vinyl and stellar audio was the result, and on July 7, Ladylove made its debut.
click to enlarge
Ladylove, led by women, is unpretentious and welcoming.
Aaren Prody
The space is tucked into the back of a small strip along Seventh Street. Muffled music, a patio with a disco ball and a neon sign reading "Ladylove" greet visitors.

Inside, the DJ booth, main stage and mirrored bar serve as the venue's centerpieces. Cozy furniture and intimate conversation spaces look to have been frequented for decades. Warm lighting fixtures, velvet details and a golden disco ball give the space a retro touch.

Whether you’ve come to impress a first date, groove on the dance floor or spend hours relaxing over small bites and cocktails, the unpretentious Ladylove has it all. 

Award-winning bartender Heather Poile has created eight cocktails and three mocktails that mirror the aesthetic of the space.
click to enlarge
Sad Girl R&B and Va Voy cocktails at Ladylove.
Aaren Prody

We tried the Sad Girl R&B with Libelula Tequila, Pallini Limoncello, Regans Orange Bitters and grapefruit soda. The most vibrant drink on the menu, Va Voy is made with Grey Goose Vodka, Uruapan Charanda, Combier Blue Curaçao and passionfruit foam. Both are well-balanced and, of course, the presentation is nothing less than Instagram-worthy.

Jimmy Contreras of Tacos Y Vino is the force behind the food menu. His signature tapas cover a wide array of cuisines and palates, catering to those late-night cravings. Lighter bites begin with a Popcorn Du Jour, a Dip Duo (French onion and serrano pimento cheese) and fried green beans. Farther down on the menu is Et Tu, Brute, made with charred romaine (well played), Parmesan crumbles and house-made Caesar, finished with salmon roe. An RGV watermelon salad is made with ripe Rio Grande Valley watermelon and is finished with fresh basil and bleu cheese crumbles.

The two stars of the menu are the Bumps and Lays: California-farmed caviar served with house-made potato chips. Papa Oscar is made with smashed fried potatoes topped with lump crab meat and house-made hollandaise. A trio of sliders offers a bit more bang for your buck. Share them among friends or devour them all on your own. Choose from tuna, beef or mushroom, all with the respective fixings.
click to enlarge
It's all about the vinyl here. And conversation pits.
Aaren Prody
Ladylove seems to fit perfectly with the the Bishop Arts vibe, and locals have flocked to get a taste of the flared pants and aesthetics of the '70s. Seating is limited, and entry is monitored to ensure your blast to the past doesn’t end up being just another crowded Dallas bar.

Whether your music palate is attuned to hip-hop, house or Afro beats there is a night of the week for you. Check Ladylove's events page or Instagram to see what’s spinning. True audiophiles show up on Mondays for Spinster Records Listening Lounge Selects, a compilation of special A side/B side sessions.

Ladylove Lounge & Sound, 310 W. Seventh St. Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Shiva's Bar and Grill is a Royal Indian Dining Experience

First Look

Shiva's Bar and Grill is a Royal Indian Dining Experience

By Anisha Holla
The Best Non-Asian Dumplings of Dallas

Food & Drink News

The Best Non-Asian Dumplings of Dallas

By Hank Vaughn
The Old Luby's Space in East Dallas is Getting a New Life as Birdie's Eastside

Openings and Closings

The Old Luby's Space in East Dallas is Getting a New Life as Birdie's Eastside

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Tacolandia Presale Tickets are On Sale Now

Festivals

Tacolandia Presale Tickets are On Sale Now

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation