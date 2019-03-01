Wildly Popular Laredo Taco Company Opens an Outpost In a Fancy New Oak Cliff 7-Eleven

Starting Monday, go get lunch at a gas station in Oak Cliff.

We’re not talking dried taquitos that rotate in a glass container while you stand in line to buy Red Bull, nor are we advising you to finally try the suspicious-looking egg salad sandwich that’s always on display. But you will find a good taco. And not just an “it’s good for a gas-station taco,” either. Laredo Taco Co. wouldn’t do that to you.

These tacos have arrived at a new 7-Eleven in West Dallas, just across the street from Sylvan 30 and right on the border of Oak Cliff.

Laredo Taco Co. has been exclusive to Stripes, a Texas gas station/convenience store chain unknown to me until a recent trip to Marfa. On Wednesday, the spot featured a soft opening attached to what may be the nicest 7-Eleven in Dallas. Official opening day is Monday.

EXPAND It’s a simple setup at Laredo Taco Co. — you walk through and select what kind of meat you want on your flour tortilla, then you say yes or no to shredded cheese. Taylor Adams

The soft open meant free coffee and tacos for visitors. It’s not clear how word got out, but it didn’t take much to produce a long line of patrons.

“Laredo Taco Company soft opening with free tacos. Yeah, I’ll wait in line for this. Finally!” Oak Cliff resident Lee Ruiz wrote on Facebook.

“Unless they add something for Dallas, the menu will be Rio Grande Valley gas station-style,” says Ruiz, who grew up in the Valley and knows his tacos.

Outside of already devoted fans, we can, with good confidence, recommend these tacos. The tortillas alone are worth a rave. This tender layer of flavor isn’t just a vehicle for its contents; it has much more character than that.

Freshly prepared meats and shredded cheese complete the package. And by the way, these are regular-sized tortillas that provide a larger-than-usual taco.

EXPAND Look at that tortilla. Do you believe this taco came from a gas station? Taylor Adams

Jose Ralat agrees these tacos are worth the stop.

“I’ve been awaiting the day Laredo Taco Company brought its South Texas breakfast tacos to Dallas, and that day is here,” said Ralat, a writer and author of the forthcoming book, American Tacos: A History and Guide to the Taco Trail North of the Border. “I waited in line for the preview this morning and was pleased to have a bite of the chewy, dusty fresh flour tortilla Laredo Taco is known for.”

Two varieties of the company’s tacos were available Wednesday, but Ralat said the company assures him that the same tacos available across South Texas will be on sale here.

“That means carne guisada, barbacoa, chorizo and eggs, and so much more available on the way into my office,” he says.

EXPAND The salsa bar has whatever you need to complete your taco. Do get the salsa chile de arbol. Be careful with this hot salsa that may numb your tongue if you have too much. Taylor Adams

The beef fajita taco is also worth getting when you don’t want breakfast. Whatever you get, you can go to the fresh salsa bar and find your cilantro, onions, pico de gallo and lime, as well as a perfectly, really hot salsa chile de arbol and a lovely salsa verde.

If you didn’t get a chance to pick up a Laredo Taco Co. during the soft open, get all you want after it officially opens Monday, March 4.