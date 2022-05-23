Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Louie’s: Yet Another Take On Tavern-Style Chicago Thin Crust Pizza

May 23, 2022 4:00AM

Louie's sausage and onion tavern-style thin crust pizza
Louie's sausage and onion tavern-style thin crust pizza Hank Vaughn
In the (hopefully) never-ending quest to find good tavern-style Chicago thin crust pizza in North Texas, we turn to Louie’s, a Dallas institution that according to word-of-mouth and various social media outlets purportedly serves up the best thin crust pizza in the area. Consider this a companion piece and update to our recent exploration of this style of Chicago pizza. And who know? One day perhaps Rosati's will be added to this ever-growing sampling of local thin-crust offerings.

At around 7 on a Wednesday night, Louie's was already pretty crowded. It has a more traditional sit-down area on one side that was not used, but there was ample seating on the bar side. Indeed, it did have that vibe of a Chicago tavern, albeit much cleaner and with better lighting. While there was an Old Style sign on one of the brick walls, there didn’t appear to be any actually on the menu.

They did have some local brews such as Revolver's Blood and Honey, and some domestics such as Fat Tire and Goose Island. Thoughts went to trying to imagine a couple of south siders at some corner tavern in Berwyn arguing about Stan Mikita over a bottle of Goose Island, but this seemed highly improbable. Time marches on, as do old, obscure sports references.
click to enlarge No Old Style beer here and we're not upset about that. - HANK VAUGHN
No Old Style beer here and we're not upset about that.
Hank Vaughn
We ordered a large (14-inch) sausage and onion pizza, which is our go-to when trying new pizza somewhere. This at least gives us a somewhat comparable frame of reference; let’s not judge one place’s pineapple and prosciutto pie against another’s pepperoni and sausage, right? It took about 15 minutes to make it to our table, and in the meantime, the bar filled up even more with young hipsters, older sports fans and middle-aged couples. The server warned us it was hot from the oven, and indeed it was.

The verdict? Well … pizza preference is a personal thing. One man’s trash is another’s treasure. This was of course not trash, but neither was it treasure for us. The pros: the sauce was wonderful and complex, clearly cooked with time and care and made in-house. The sausage was good and in chunks rather than the less appealing loose ground variety. The crust was the proper thinness and was not undercooked.
click to enlarge thin slices, including the coveted corner piece - HANK VAUGHN
thin slices, including the coveted corner piece
Hank Vaughn

The cons? Unfortunately, for us, there were some. This is still a really good tavern-style pizza, but it does not sit at the top for us. The crust was perhaps a bit overcooked, which I’ll take over being undercooked, but still. The toppings and sauce did not go all the way to the edge of the pizza, but rather stopped an inch away. The toppings were a bit sparse, and oddly distributed as well, with the majority being in the center, which caused the otherwise lovely corner pieces to be almost devoid of any topping save a bit of sauce. Furthermore, the pizza was not cut into squares but rather long rectangles, much in the manner that Campisi’s or i Fratelli cuts their pizzas. Not a huge deal, and this of course does not affect the taste, but call me a traditionalist.
click to enlarge the slices were more rectangular than square, for those into geometry. - HANK VAUGHN
the slices were more rectangular than square, for those into geometry.
Hank Vaughn

We were glad we finally got to try Louie’s pizza, and we’ll probably be back, but for us, it just didn’t live up to the hype and hoopla. We really wanted to love this pizza. They provide a great atmosphere and a decent pie, and it’s obvious why it has such a strong (and vocal) following. We were just hoping for more.

Louie's 1839 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.  Tuesday, Wednesday & Sunday; 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Thursday - Saturday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation