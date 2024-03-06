We Uncover Traditional Pakistani Food at Plano's Mai Colachi

The original Houston location of Mai Colachi opened its doors eight years ago, a response to what appeared, at least to owner Mobin Jiwani, to be a lack of authentic Pakistani food in the states. But Jowani isn’t a typical restaurateur; his only gigs prior to his foray into the restaurant space had been in the jewelry and cellphone businesses.
“It was a random decision to open a restaurant, really,” Jowani says. “I was back in my hometown in Karachi, Pakistan, eating at a local restaurant when I realized there was really nowhere in the U.S. that sold authentic, traditional Pakistani food ... the same type you get back in Karachi.”
The fruit of Jowani’s spontaneity is Mai Colachi, a Pakistani restaurant that specializes in South Asian breads, curries, drinks and desserts, with locations in Houston, Plano and, most recently, Carrollton.
We can attest to Jowani’s mission; we haven't found too many spots in DFW that serve Pakistani food that’s this flavorful, fresh and authentic.
The menu is about five pages long, spanning a variety of appetizers, Pakistani kebabs and traditional curries. Start with a plate of malai kofta (crispy fried potato dumplings) or flaky samoas before venturing into the almost endless selection of entrees portioned for family-style dining.
Jowani says the name Mai Colachi is a colloquial nickname used to refer to the city of Karachi.
“That’s where I was born, and that’s where all these recipes you see on the menu are coming from. So I wanted to pay homage to the hometown that — at the end of the day — is the reason I could open this restaurant.”
Mai Colachi, 6205 Coit Road, Plano. Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4:30–9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9:30 p.m.