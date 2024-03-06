 We Uncover Traditional Pakistani Food at Plano's Mai Colachi | Dallas Observer
We Uncover Traditional Pakistani Food at Plano's Mai Colachi

Karachi native heeds the call for authentic dishes.
March 6, 2024
Don't forget a round of desserts. Anisha Holla
The original Houston location of Mai Colachi opened its doors eight years ago, a response to what appeared, at least to owner Mobin Jiwani, to be a lack of authentic Pakistani food in the states. But Jowani isn’t a typical restaurateur; his only gigs prior to his foray into the restaurant space had been in the jewelry and cellphone businesses.

“It was a random decision to open a restaurant, really,” Jowani says. “I was back in my hometown in Karachi, Pakistan, eating at a local restaurant when I realized there was really nowhere in the U.S. that sold authentic, traditional Pakistani food ... the same type you get back in Karachi.”

The fruit of Jowani’s spontaneity is Mai Colachi, a Pakistani restaurant that specializes in South Asian breads, curries, drinks and desserts, with locations in Houston, Plano and, most recently, Carrollton.

We can attest to Jowani’s mission; we haven't found too many spots in DFW that serve Pakistani food that’s this flavorful, fresh and authentic.

The menu is about five pages long, spanning a variety of appetizers, Pakistani kebabs and traditional curries. Start with a plate of malai kofta (crispy fried potato dumplings) or flaky samoas before venturing into the almost endless selection of entrees portioned for family-style dining.
The aloo palak, a highlight of our meal, was chunks of boiled potato simmered in a ground spinach curry. The Balochi Karahi, a tomato-onion gravy dotted with paneer cubes, was a close second. Other options like the Peshawari, a creamier tomato-based gravy, and the makhani, were some highlights we didn't get a chance to try. As happens in Pakistan, all curries come with your choice of protein, paneer, potato, chicken, goat and others, served in a handi (traditional copper pot) for easy scooping and sharing.
Traditional Pakistani soups, stews and rice dishes also make an appearance on the menu but took a backseat in our agenda to a regal dessert menu, offering colorful options like the Gajar halwa, a mixture of grated carrot coated in butter and sugar syrup, and the Kulfalachi, which are a sugar-soaked South Asian doughnuts perched atop a mound of homemade kulfi ice cream. If you're feeling adventurous, order the loki halwa, a traditional South Asian pudding made from ground gourd vegetable and tossed in sweet syrup.

Jowani says the name Mai Colachi is a colloquial nickname used to refer to the city of Karachi.

“That’s where I was born, and that’s where all these recipes you see on the menu are coming from. So I wanted to pay homage to the hometown that — at the end of the day — is the reason I could open this restaurant.”
The homage to Pakistan reflects clearly in the food, ambiance and presentation. Relax in royal, white-cloth table decor while finishing off with a mango lassi or masala chai, both of which serve as good palate cleansers after a meal. It's heavy food, indeed. But we can’t say we regret it.

Mai Colachi, 6205 Coit Road, Plano. Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4:30–9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9:30 p.m.
