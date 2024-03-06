First Look We Uncover Traditional Pakistani Food at Plano's Mai Colachi Karachi native heeds the call for authentic dishes. By Anisha Holla March 6, 2024 Don't forget a round of desserts. Anisha Holla

“It was a random decision to open a restaurant, really,” Jowani says. “I was back in my hometown in Karachi, Pakistan, eating at a local restaurant when I realized there was really nowhere in the U.S. that sold authentic, traditional Pakistani food ... the same type you get back in Karachi.”



The fruit of Jowani’s spontaneity is Mai Colachi, a Pakistani restaurant that specializes in South Asian breads, curries, drinks and desserts, with locations in Houston, Plano and, most recently, Carrollton.



We can attest to Jowani’s mission; we haven't found too many spots in DFW that serve Pakistani food that’s this flavorful, fresh and authentic.



The menu is about five pages long, spanning a variety of appetizers, Pakistani kebabs and traditional curries. Start with a plate of malai kofta (crispy fried potato dumplings) or flaky samoas before venturing into the almost endless selection of entrees portioned for family-style dining.

click to enlarge Appetizers are big and colorful. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Portions are big. Pace yourself. Anisha Holla



Jowani says the name Mai Colachi is a colloquial nickname used to refer to the city of Karachi.



“That’s where I was born, and that’s where all these recipes you see on the menu are coming from. So I wanted to pay homage to the hometown that — at the end of the day — is the reason I could open this restaurant.”

click to enlarge Linger around in lofty interiors. Anisha Holla



