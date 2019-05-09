Miriam Cocina Latina, Dallas’ Latest Mexican Restaurant, Is Now Open

The interior at the new Miriam Cocina Latina, now open in the former Lark on the Park space across from Klyde Warren Park

After closing his Arts District restaurant Lark on the Park in November 2018, restaurateur Shannon Wynne went soul-searching to find a more casual new concept for the gorgeous space overlooking Klyde Warren Park. He settled on Miriam Cocina Latina, which officially opened last night.

"The namesake restaurant celebrates Miriam Jimenez, a restaurant veteran well-known for her tenure with Mr. Mesero and Mesero restaurants," according to a press release. The new restaurant is now open for dinner daily and will add lunch starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.

As for the menu, you can expect "shared plates, soups, salads, tacos, enchiladas, combination plates, main courses and desserts from Mexico with vegetarian options," according to the release. "A combination of authentic dishes and new creations are prepared using fresh ingredients as well as house-made sauces and moles prepared with bold, aromatic chiles."

There is also "a clever cocktail menu," which "showcases a broad selection of margaritas in addition to rum and Mezcal libations, a curated list of white and red wines available by the glass as well as Mexican and local beers."

Miriam Cocina Latina will serve "a combination of authentic dishes and new creations ... prepared using fresh ingredients." courtesy Allison David

“Opening Miriam Cocina Latina is the most exciting and rewarding experience in my life," Jimenez said in the release. "I’m excited to dedicate myself to the food and hospitality industry I love. Guests can expect exotic flavors and zingy cocktails in a relaxed atmosphere with a friendly and knowledgeable staff.”

Wynne built the entire restaurant's concept with Jimenez in mind.

“Anyone who has ever seen Miriam work a dining room can expect to see her back in her groove,” Wynne said in the release. “Those who have not yet had the opportunity will be drawn to her immediately — you can’t resist that smile.”

The former Lark space has been completely renovated, and while Lark's chalkboard art wall is gone, the new space includes pieces by local artist Brent Hale and the Miles Sisters "with a clever game of 'I Spy' incorporated into the ceiling mural," according to the release.

While Wynne admits that "We need another Mexican restaurant in Dallas like we need another hole in the head," he's going with his gut by creating a restaurant around Jimenez's talent. "... what we don’t have enough of is that feeling I had when I walked into that fashionable Mexican restaurant years ago. Recognition, love and appreciation from the second I entered. We hope to change this soon.”

Take a look at the restaurant's menu below.

Miriam Cocina Latina, 2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Dallas Arts District)